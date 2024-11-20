Kuwait Library Re-Lives Memories Of Dickson Family

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Library on Wednesday held a about memories of the British Dickson family that had lived in Kuwait early in the past century.

The activity that marked 125 years of Kuwaiti-British partnership was attended and sponsored by Sheikha Hala Badr Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis.

Grandson of the late UK Agent in Kuwait Col. Harrold Dickson, Steven Freeth, said during the seminar that his family is greatly faithful to Kuwait, boasting that his grand fathers and his mother had lived all their lives in the country.

Freeth said he was pleased to be in Kuwait lauding the noticeable Kuwaitis' lifestyle change post the oil exploration.

He displayed some pictures of his deceased mother, Zahra, and his grandmother, that was popular with the name Umm Saud during their life in Kuwait.

The pictures showed old harbors, some popular activities and markets. An affiliate exhibition displayed photos of the Dickson family in Kuwait last century. (end)

akw









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108908034