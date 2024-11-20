Kuwait Book Fair Attracts Many Visitors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The 47th chapter of Kuwait International Fair that kicked off earlier today at the fair ground in Mishref is attracting many visitors of various ages.

The publications on display include for children. The event will feature sideline and workshops.

The fair, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, will proceed until November 30.

It is sponsored by the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)

