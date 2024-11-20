Kuwait Book Fair Attracts Many Visitors
11/20/2024 3:04:51 PM
Photo feature by Shahed Kamal
KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The 47th chapter of Kuwait International book Fair that kicked off earlier today at the fair ground in Mishref is attracting many visitors of various ages.
The publications on display include books for children. The event will feature sideline Seminars and workshops.
The fair, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, will proceed until November 30.
It is sponsored by His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
