Deliverability Summit Announces 2025 Amsterdam Event Dates

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2024

Deliverability Summit 2025 is set to return to Amsterdam on April 24-25, bringing together global email deliverability professionals for an unmatched event in the heart of Europe. This year's summit proudly announces Postmastery as the Headline Sponsor and GreenArrow as the Platinum Sponsor, underscoring the event's pivotal role in shaping the future of email delivery.

MTA Panel Discussion with Maarten Oelering, Partner, CTO, Postmastery. Barry Abel, Chief Revenue Officer, Halon Kieran Cooper, Director, Technical Account Manager, Bird. David Harris, CEO & Founder, GreenArrow. Mike Hillyer, co-founder, KumoMTA. Discussing Mail Transfer Agents, Email Infrastructure and how the needs of transactional and email marketers from publishers to affiliates, ecommerce to SaaS rely on this critical part of teh tech stack.

Audience at Deliverability Summit Amsterdam 2024.

Returning for its fifth year, the Deliverability Summit has become the premier gathering for strategists, marketers, engineers, and business leaders committed to overcoming the challenges of high-volume email delivery. Attendees from industries such as enterprise technology, ESPs, SaaS, finance, retail, travel and e-commerce will gain actionable insights, discover innovative solutions, and connect with peers driving change in the email ecosystem.

"Securing Postmastery and GreenArrow as lead sponsors reflects the prestige and growing influence of the Deliverability Summit ," said Andrew Bonar, Managing Director at emailexpert . "These partnerships demonstrate their shared commitment to advancing industry standards and fostering meaningful collaboration among email professionals."

David Harris, CEO of GreenArrow, shared his excitement about joining as a key partner for 2025 "After attending last year's summit, I was inspired by the depth of the discussions and the calibre of the attendees. It became clear that GreenArrow needed to play a larger role in supporting this incredible event and the email deliverability community."

For Postmastery, this year's sponsorship marks a significant evolution. Willem Stam, Partner at Postmastery, reflected on last year's success: "We hosted an experimental Customer Day at the 2024 summit and were blown away by the response. Upgrading to Headline Sponsor this year is a natural step in strengthening our collaboration with this vibrant community."

What to Expect at Deliverability Summit 2025:



In-Depth Sessions : Technical deep dives into email infrastructure, MTA ́s (mail transfer agents), email marketing, compliance, spam detection, and deliverability strategies.

Unmatched Networking : Opportunities to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and peers. Cutting-Edge Insights : Explore the latest trends and tools shaping the future of email deliverability.

The venue, Rosarium Amsterdam , renowned as one of the 125 most inspiring event locations featured in Locaties, will once again host the summit. Established in 1973, Rosarium offers a vibrant yet professional setting to inspire creativity and collaboration.

Early registration is strongly encouraged, as previous years have sold out. Attendees can join the waitlist now to secure their spot and receive exclusive updates.

About Postmastery & GreenArrow:



Postmastery : A leader in email infrastructure, analytics and deliverability offering advanced tools and strategies to optimise email delivery and performance. GreenArrow : Known for its innovative MTA and email technology solutions, GreenArrow empowers organisations to manage high-volume email campaigns with precision and reliability.

About the Deliverability Summit:

The Deliverability Summit is the only global conference exclusively dedicated to email deliverability. It brings together professionals from around the world to share expertise, promote best practices, and drive the evolution of email delivery. The event is organised and promoted by the professional members community emailexpert.

For more information and to subscribe for updates, visit deliverabilitysummit.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bonar

+34 643451975

[email protected]



SOURCE Deliverability Summit

