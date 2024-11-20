Insecticides Market Size Expected To Reach USD 34.74 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global insecticides size is calculated at USD 21.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 34.74 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.43% from 2024 to 2033. Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insecticides market size is predicted to increase from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 34.74 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The Asia Pacific insecticides market size was valued at USD 7.03 billion in 2023. Asia accounts for more than half of the world's pesticide usage. After China and Turkey, India is ranked third in Asia and 12th in the world for the usage of pesticides The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ Insecticides Market Key Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 34.36% in 2023.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

By origin, the synthetic segment contributed the biggest market share of 63.5% in 2023.

By origin, the organic segment is observed to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

By type, the systematic insecticide segment dominated the market in 2023.

By type, the contact insecticide segment is observed to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

By product, the carbamates segment dominated the market in 2023.

By product, the organochlorine segment is observed to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

By insect pest type, the sucking pest insecticide segment has held the major market share of 62.15% in 2023.

By insect pest type, the biting and chewing pest insecticide segment significantly growing the market during the forecast period.

Product 2020 2021 2022 2023 Organochlorine 2.66 2.78 2.90 3.04 Organophosphate 2.06 2.15 2.24 2.33 Organosulfur 1.63 1.69 1.75 1.84 Carbamates 3.28 3.41 3.55 3.70 Formamidines 1.20 1.24 1.28 1.32 Dinitrophenols 1.80 1.87 1.94 2.10 Pyrethroids 2.37 2.46 2.56 2.30 Neonicotinoids 1.82 1.89 1.96 2.33 Others 1.38 1.42 1.46 1.50

Insecticides Market Revenue (USD Billion), by Application 2020 to 2023

Application 2020 2021 2022 2023 Grains and Cereals 5.85 6.09 6.35 6.61 Pulses and Oilseeds 3.67 3.79 3.92 4.06 Commercial Crops 3.59 3.75 3.92 4.10 Fruits & Vegetables 4.09 4.23 4.38 4.54 Others 1.02 1.05 1.09 1.13

Insecticides Market Overview and Potential

Insecticides are insecticides designed to kill, damage, repel, or lessen the effects of one or more insect species. Although agricultural is the primary application for insecticides, they are also utilized in residential and commercial settings, as well as for vector control and the management of animal and human bug parasites.

As demand increases to reduce the danger of environmental contamination through reduced rates of application, particularly of residual contact insecticides, the inherent potency and specificity of commercial insecticides will become increasingly significant in the future.

Major Trends/Growth Factors in Insecticides Market

Increased agriculture demand : The global population is growing rapidly, which has increased the demand for food. To fulfill the growing demand, a high quantity of agricultural produce is needed; without insecticides, it can become challenging to grow crops, fruits, and vegetables in a large quantity.

Crop Protection : Because they can devour plant stems, roots, and foliage, insects pose a serious risk to crops because they can harm the plants and render them unfit for human consumption or other purposes. The greatest crop protection against these pests, some of which only eat specific crops, requires the use of insecticides.

Improved Crop Quality : Customers want fruits and vegetables free of pests, and insecticides help guarantee that insects don't degrade crop quality. Keeping insects under control also helps prevent some plant diseases that insects can spread and cause quality degradation.

Insecticides Market Geographical Analysis

Strong Focus on Agriculture Drives Asia Pacific's Market

The Asia Pacific insecticides market size was valued at USD 7.03 billion in 2023 and is predicted to achieve around USD 11.95 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.44% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the insecticides market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific area, which is home to 60% of the world's population, is characterized by stark contrasts, innovative technology, and vibrant communities. While economies are expanding, the population is also growing. In order to alleviate the expanding food crisis in Asia and the Pacific and enhance long-term food security through food fortification systems against the effects of climate change and biodiversity loss, ADB announced plans to allocate at least $14 billion over 2022–2025 as part of a comprehensive program of support.



The Chinese government has a strong commitment to agricultural, rural, and farmer development and has made addressing the Sannong issues a top priority. China is a country with a rich cultural heritage and a long history of farming. It is also a major producer, consumer, and trader of agricultural products. The China Crop Protection Industry Association (CCPIA) published the Top 100 China Pesticide Companies of 2023 list in May 2023.



With sales of 33.769 billion yuan, ADAMA is the top-ranked company. Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical comes in second with sales of 15.555 billion yuan. With 14.46 billion yuan in revenue, Shandong Weifang Rainbow came in third place.

According to the overall sales performance of the top 100 businesses this year, the admission barrier was 662 million yuan, which was 158 million more than the previous year. The total sales were 327.576 billion yuan, a 28.76% increase over the previous year.



In India, agriculture is essential to the economy. An estimated 54.6% of the workforce works in agriculture and related fields. 18.4% of India's GVA at current prices in 2022–2023 will come from the agricultural and related sectors. The country of India produced 204.96 million metric tons of vegetables and 112.62 million metric tons of fruits. 11.11 million hectares were used for vegetable farming, compared to 7.04 million hectares for fruit cultivation.

Growing Interest in Agriculture Drives North America

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the region's high level of agricultural activity as well as its outstanding agricultural sciences research and development capabilities. The U.S. is responsible for a significant portion of the world's pesticide use due to its substantial crop output, which includes grains, oilseeds , fruits, and vegetables , as well as its large-scale farming operations. Food security and high agricultural productivity are the results of the region's sophisticated infrastructure, which encourages the extensive use of insecticides to shield crops from pests.

Modern technology like drone-based spraying, GPS -guided equipment, and digital agricultural solutions that maximize pesticide use while reducing environmental harm are being adopted by the region at a rapid pace. These developments in technology enhance the efficacy and efficiency of pest control strategies, encouraging sustainable farming methods and solidifying North America's rise in the global insecticides market.

Insecticides Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.46 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 21.38 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 34.74 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 5.43% Leading Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Origin, Type, Product, Insect Pest Type, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Insecticides Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Origin Analysis:

The synthetic segment dominated the insecticides market in 2023. The main method of controlling insects nowadays is synthetic contact pesticides. They are poisonous to many species and often easily pierce insects. Chlorinated hydrocarbons, carbamates, and organic phosphates (organophosphates) are the primary synthetic groups.

The organic segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Although chemical sprays might be useful, they frequently negatively impact the environment. In general, organic pest management solutions are safer and better for the environment.

By Type Analysis:

The systematic insecticide segment held the largest share of the insecticides market in 2023. For insects that consume plant tissue, systemic insecticides can make part or all of a plant poisonous. Aphids, caterpillars, and root nematodes are examples of herbivorous sucking or eating insects that are frequently suppressed by them. The contact insecticide segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Because ants are kept out of treated regions as long as the poison is active, they offer superior control in smaller areas.

By Product Analysis :

The carbamates segment was dominant in the insecticides market in 2023. In many nations where agriculture is a significant sector and pest management is crucial, carbamates are employed extensively. They are commonly used as substitutes for OP insecticides. The organochlorine segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2023-2034. DDT is one of the best-known organochlorine insecticides. Four years after DDT was first used for this purpose, the number of malaria cases recorded fell from 400,000 to nearly nil.

By Insect Pest Type Analysis :

The sucking pest insecticide segment held the dominant share of the insecticides market in 2023. Insects and mites, known as sucking pests, harm plants by puncturing their tissues and drawing sap from them. The main purpose of insecticides is to stop them from feeding on crops and plants.

The biting and chewing pest insecticide segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Crops might suffer greatly from chewing pests. Insects such as locusts, grasshoppers, caterpillars, and beetles are among these pests. An insect growth regulator (IGR) with a slower mode of action is indoxacarb, which is already a commonly used knockdown pesticide when combined with novaluron.

By Application Analysis :

The gains and cereals segment dominated the insecticides market in 2023. Insects often cause losses since they ate a large percentage of the crops that were farmed before pesticides were widely used. Although the environment is subject to some biological controls, such as parasites or natural predators that prey on crop-feeding insects, these elements are mostly uncontrollable. Agriculture has greatly benefited from the crop protection that pesticides offer, particularly in terms of raising production.

The FAO predicts that worldwide grain production will reach 2,848 million tonnes in 2024, which is slightly less (0.4 percent) than the previous year but still the second-largest output ever. The fruit and vegetables segment is anticipated to grow at a notable growth rate during the forecast timeframe. The total amount of vegetables produced worldwide is about 11.43 billion metric tons. China, the world's greatest producer of vegetables, comes in first place with almost 749 million tons.

Major Breakthroughs in the Insecticides Market

Insecticides are a major part of agriculture to ensure that the quantity and quality of agricultural produce are maintained to fulfill the demands of the growing population. The market players are focusing on developing organic insecticides to reduce environmental pollution.

Insecticides Market Key Leaders



Syngenta International AG

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

FMC

Corteva Agriscience Nufarm Limited

What is Going Around the Globe?



In May 2024 , to assist farmers in combating sucking pests, the chemical solutions giant BASF has introduced Efficon, a new pesticide, in India. In March 2024 , one of the top crop protection and nutrition firms in the country, Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL), introduced a proprietary insecticide named Turner that has special qualities and residual control. It works well against termites and white grub on a range of crops.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Origin



Organic Synthetic

By Type



Systematic Insecticide

Ingested Insecticide Contact Insecticide



By Product



Organochlorine

Organophosphate

Organosulfur

Carbamates

Formamidines

Dinitrophenols

Pyrethroids

Neonicotinoids Others



By Insect Pest Type



Sucking Pest Insecticide Biting and Chewing Pest Insecticide

By Application



Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Commercial Crops Fruit and Vegetables

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



