Burn Care Market To Reach USD 5.70 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.02% Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Burn Care Market

Advanced Burn Technologies, Increasing Awareness, and Rising Demand for Specialized Care Drive Expansion

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Burn Care Market , valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 5.70 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Market DriversThe burn care market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by technological advancements and increased public awareness of burn prevention and treatment. The market benefits from innovations such as hydrogels, hydrocolloids, antimicrobial dressings, and bioengineered skin products, which help prevent infections and accelerate healing. Enhanced diagnostic tools, including high-resolution imaging and specialized burn assessment methods, are enabling more accurate evaluation and treatment of burn severity. Furthermore, bioengineered skin, such as cultured epidermal autografts, and advanced wound dressings like hydrocolloids and alginates are improving healing efficiency and reducing infection risks. Automated treatment systems, which apply solutions at regular intervals, help ensure consistent treatment, minimize patient discomfort, and enhance recovery. These innovations are improving burn care outcomes and driving market expansion globally.Government support, such as reimbursement programs covering around 70.0%-100.0% of treatment costs, incentivizes people to choose advanced burn therapies. Furthermore, government agencies and non-profit organizations such as WHO and ABA also contribute significantly to raising awareness. The WHO works in close partnership with the International Society for Burn Injuries and other organizations to improve burn treatment techniques and establish preventative measures for burn injuries on a global scale.Get a Free Sample Report of Burn Care Market @Key Players.Hollister Incorporated.B. Braun Melsungen AG.Derma Sciences.Acelity.KCI Medical.3M.Hollister Incorporated.Cardinal Health.Integra LifeSciences Corporation.Coloplast Corp..DeRoyal Industries Inc..Smith & Nephew.ConvaTec Inc..Molnlycke Health Care AB..Johnson & JohnsonMarket Segmentation Highlights:By ProductIn 2023, the advanced dressings segment dominated for over 44% of the overall market share due to their efficiency and extensive use. These dressings are created to speed up wound healing and lower the chances of infections, making them the top choice for treating burns. Hydrocolloids, hydrogels, and foam dressings, frequently supplemented with antimicrobial substances, are highly preferred for their capacity to sustain a moist healing condition, alleviate discomfort, and streamline the application procedure. Top firms such as Smith & Nephew have played a major role in the expansion of this sector through their popular products like AquaGuard and OpSite.By Depth of BurnIn 2023, the full-thickness burns segment dominated the market with a market share of 45% because of their severity and the intricate treatment required. Full-thickness burns frequently need surgery, which may involve skin grafts, advanced wound dressings, and skin substitutes like Integra LifeSciences' Integra Dermal Regeneration Template. The seriousness of these burns makes them a key area of interest in the burn care industry, leading to a need for expensive, state-of-the-art treatment choices.On the other hand, the part of partial-thickness burns is expanding rapidly because of heightened awareness and more available treatment choices. The hydrogel and antimicrobial dressings from Smith & Nephew are popular for treating partial-thickness burns, which need more advanced care than minor burns but can usually be managed without surgery.Need any customization research on Burn Care Market, Enquire Now @Key Market Segments:By Product.Advanced dressing.Biologics.Traditional Burn Care Products.OthersBy Depth of Burn.Minor Burns.Partial Thickness Burns.Full-thickness burnsBy Cause of Burn.Thermal Burns.Electrical Burns.Chemical Burns.OthersBy End User.Hospitals.Outpatient Facilities.Home Care.OthersRegional InsightsNorth America held a dominant share of over 51% in the burn care market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare systems, high medical spending, and substantial investments in burn care research. The presence of renowned institutions like Shriners Hospitals for Children and U.S. Burn Centers further strengthens the region's leadership. The adoption of innovative burn care technologies, such as advanced wound dressings and skin grafts, has contributed to sustained growth. Companies like MediWound Ltd. and Integra LifeSciences are at the forefront, offering cutting-edge burn treatment solutions.The Asia-Pacific region is set for the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. The rising incidence of burn injuries, coupled with enhanced healthcare awareness and infrastructure, particularly in China and India, is fueling this growth. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Burns & Scalds Research Ltd. are expanding their footprint, accelerating the region's market expansion.Recent Developments in the Burn Care Market.July 2023: Hollister Incorporated introduced its new burn care ointment, the Hollister Adaptic Skin Protectant Ointment. This product is designed to protect the skin from friction and maceration, preventing skin injuries such as strain ulcers, thus supporting more effective burn care and recovery..March 2023: Convatec received FDA clearance for its new device, InnovaBurn, a placental extracellular matrix medical device. This advanced ECM technology is specifically designed to treat partial-thickness, and second-degree burns, enhancing the speed and efficiency of burn recovery while minimizing complications.Buy Full Research Report on Burn Care Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.1.1 Drivers4.1.2 Restraints4.1.3 Opportunities4.1.4 Challenges4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Burn Care Incidence and Prevalence (2023)5.2 Burn Care Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region5.3 Burn Care Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.6. Competitive Landscape6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region6.3 Product Benchmarking6.3.1 Product specifications and features6.3.2 Pricing6.4 Strategic Initiatives6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities6.4.2 Distribution and Supply Chain Strategies6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations6.5 Technological Advancements6.6 Market Positioning and BrandingSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.