Grammy-Winning Rapper DJ Quik & Daughter Damyiah Mornaé Release Collaborative Single

A Surprising Twist: DJ Quik Joins Forces with Daughter for Exclusive Crowdfunding Campaign Launched by #8B8 Records Starting November 20

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Quik and his daughter Damyiah Mornaé have launched a special crowdfunding campaign for the release of their first-ever collaborative single. Starting on November 20th , this campaign on Kickstarter offers fans a unique opportunity to join the artists on their journey toward success in real-time.

Backers will have access to various goals and rewards, allowing them to walk alongside the artists as they work toward achieving their milestones.

DJ Quik and his daughter Damyiah Mornaé announce their first-ever collaborative single and crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. In this video, they share how fans can support the project and join them on their creative journey. Stay tuned for updates and exclusive rewards as they work together to bring their music to life.

DJ Quik and his daughter Damyiah Mornaé at the recording studio. Photo by Cyndee Arroyo.

How DJ Quik and his Daughter's Surprising Collaboration Came to Life

Damyiah Mornaé, DJ Quik's daughter, has been quietly working on her R&B music for the past two years. Upon discovering her incredible talent, DJ Quik was deeply impressed and said, " She ' s got a gift that ' s undeniable. The world needs to feel this. " This moment led to the creation of their very first father-daughter collaboration.



This single marks Damyiah ' s debut in the music industry.

This is the only chance to hear DJ Quik and Damyiah's first father-daughter rap collaboration. Future projects will showcase Damyiah's talents as an R&B singer, giving fans a chance to watch her musical journey unfold.

Revolutionizing Music: Crowdfunding + YouTube

Crowdfunding a project by an artist of DJ Quik's caliber is set to revolutionize the future of music creation. This groundbreaking Kickstarter campaign offers fans the unique opportunity to join the journey from the very beginning and experience success alongside the artists.

[ Kickstarter Project Link ]





Be Part of the Team: Getting exclusive artist merchandise as a crowdfunding reward transforms ordinary items into a "magical item" that's part of this project. Plus, Your name will be credited in the music video!

Success Story: Damyiah Mornaé will launch her official YouTube channel and, starting from zero subscribers , will build a success story together with you. Real-Time Achievements: Experience the growth of the project and the artist in real-time as we create this success story together. It's not just the artist making it happen - it's YOU!!

Be Part of DJ Quik & Damyiah: Ride the Groove!

Join this project and watch the success unfold in real-time alongside DJ Quik and Damyiah Mornaé. Your support will be the driving force behind this groundbreaking project. Through crowdfunding, YouTube, and social media, let's support this journey together!

Kickstarter: Support the Project and Make History!

1. Visit

2. Choose your preferred pledge and confirm your support

3. Get exclusive rewards for backers!

Your support is essential in making history - join us and be part of the

movement!

Social Media: Share Your Post for a Chance to Be Featured by the Artists!

1. Tag @DJQuik and @Myiah on Instagram

2 the hashtag #DJQuikandDamyiah to your post

3. Your post could be featured by the artists!

By sharing, you help spread the word about this project and celebrate

success with us!

YouTube: Subscribe to Damyiah's Official YouTube Channel and Grow with Us!

1. Visit @MyiahMornae

2. Subscribe to the channel and turn on notifications

3. Special stretch goals and rewards will unlock as the subscriber count grows!

With each new subscriber, more exclusive perks will be unlocked for the fans.

You're a part of the artist!

About #8B8 Records

#8B8 Records is a music label founded in 2022 in Los Angeles by a producer who works with top Hip-hop and R&B artists. The label's mission is to break free from traditional industry norms and provide a platform for authentic artistic expression. #8B8 Records is dedicated to releasing innovative, genre-defying music that pushes creative boundaries.

Contact:

Lamont Taylor

PR Manager, #8B8 Records

Email: [email protected]

Website:



Follow Us on Instagram

#8B8 Records: @8b8records

DJ Quik: @DJQuik

Damyiah Mornaé: @Myiah

SOURCE #8B8 Records

