Umerov, Danish Defense Minister Discuss Investment Model For Ukrainian Weapons Production

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Denmark Rustem Umerov and Troels Lund Poulsen discussed further cooperation for 2025, including an increase in military support to EUR 2.2 billion.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov posted this on Facebook.

“We discussed further cooperation for 2025, including increasing military support to €2.2 billion. This assistance will form the foundation for training our brigades and equipping them with modern technology,” Umerov noted.

According to him, special attention was devoted to joint projects in the defense industry.

“Ukraine continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its developments, which include the missile program, such as Neptune, and combat drones capable of precisely striking deep into enemy territory,” the minister wrote.

He said that a key focus of the talks was a new investment initiative-the "Danish Model 2.0." This format envisions mutually beneficial cooperation, including investments in Ukraine's defense and technology companies, accelerating arms supplies, and providing Denmark with access to advanced technologies.

He specified that he highly appreciates Denmark's support through the“Danish Model” of financing the Ukrainian defense industry.

“This initiative has already proven its effectiveness, and we agreed to continue its development. Denmark's leadership in this area sets an example for other countries! We agreed to work out the details of this model, which will become an important step in strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces and supporting our shared goals,” Umerov added.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Photo: Umerov/Facebook