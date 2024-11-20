Inc. Names PROLIM As A 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Inc., the leading brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, has announced the winners of its third annual Power Partner Awards, celebrating 359 standout B2B companies recognized for their vital role in supporting startups and emerging businesses across a range of industries. This year's honorees, including PROLIM Global Corporation, were acknowledged for their exceptional support and expertise in fields such as technology, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and productivity.



The companies named in the Power Partner list earned accolades from clients for their instrumental guidance in today's fast-paced and dynamic business landscape. These B2B partners are essential to business leaders, offering critical services such as product development, enterprise software, PLM, IoT, cloud infrastructure, and more, enabling entrepreneurs to concentrate on their core business goals.



"We are thrilled to be named an Inc Power Partner, an acknowledgment of our dedication to helping clients navigate complex challenges and achieve their strategic goals," said Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM. "This award underscores our commitment to delivering transformative, client-focused solutions that drive real impact. We look forward to continuing our support for clients as they innovate, grow, and reach new heights."



Known for its excellence in digital transformation and engineering solutions, PROLIM Global Corporation specializes in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), IoT, and IT consulting, especially for manufacturing and technology-driven industries. With trusted partnerships with industry leaders like Siemens, PROLIM delivers advanced PLM software and technology solutions that streamline operations, boost product innovation, and accelerate time-to-market for clients. This client-centered approach has cemented PROLIM's reputation as a go-to partner for businesses seeking modernization and competitive advantage.



About Inc.



Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit



About PROLIM



PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, & Australia, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

