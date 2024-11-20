Nouriel Roubini And Atlas Capital Team Launch The Atlas America Fund On US Nasdaq (Ticker: USAF)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

An

actively-managed

real

assets

fund

seeks

to

navigate

growth

and

inflation risks

NEW

YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - World

renown economist

Nouriel

Roubini and

Atlas

Capital

Team

Inc, a pioneer in modern solutions, are proud to announce the launch of its inaugural exchange- traded fund on the Nasdaq, the

Atlas America Fund (Ticker: USAF). The launch marks

Roubini's

first entry into the $13 trillion global market1.

The Atlas project was born out of discussions since 2017 with leading Washington think tanks, policymakers and academics in an effort to create a more stable, asset-backed US treasury alternative. The Atlas America Fund was built with a shared vision of creating a more resilient financial instrument for American investors, designed to support a secure economic environment, through offering inflation-hedged benefits and addressing critical needs in today's treasury market.

Blending intelligence from policy makers and economic experts, the USAF ETF offers exposure to a strategic blend of real assets for both institutional and retail investors across the United States. In doing so, it is purpose-built to manage growth and aims to enhance treasury stability whilst seeking to safeguard against inflationary pressures in the current economic landscape.

The Atlas America Fund is designed to provide diversified, resilient asset exposure by combining US Treasury bonds, gold, REITs, and food commodities. This actively managed ETF is carefully structured to adapt to the complex economic cycles anticipated in the coming years, offering investors a robust alternative to the traditional 60/40 portfolio that aims to serve as a core holding capable of withstanding market shifts. By regularly adjusting allocations based on growth and inflation trends, the USAF ETF

seeks to provide both a balanced and flexible option to achieve long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

Commenting on the launch, Reza Bundy, CEO and Founder of Atlas Capital Team said, "The biggest challenges for investors remain access to liquidity and resilient, risk-weighted return on capital. Our goal with USAF is to offer investors a transparent way to access a diversified portfolio that responds to both growth opportunities and inflationary pressures. The launch of USAF represents our commitment to making real asset investments more accessible to a broader audience of investors, allowing them an opportunity to build resilient portfolios aligned with sustainable, long-term growth potential."

Chief

Economist

and

Co-Founder

of

Atlas

Capital Team,

Dr.

Nouriel Roubini, known for his extensive policy experience, adds his expertise to USAF's strategy. "As the economic environment becomes increasingly volatile, I believe real assets can provide a resilient solution for preserving value," said Dr. Roubini. "USAF is built to navigate these fluctuations, and with a proactive approach to risk management and growth, it offers investors an effective tool for adapting to the evolving macroeconomic landscape."

The

Atlas

America Fund's

active

management

approach

focuses

on

maintaining

optimal exposure

to

asset classes that have demonstrated resilience in shifting market conditions.

"USAF

represents

an

innovative

step

forward

in

delivering

real

asset

strategies

that

meet

today's demands for both security and growth potential," added Bundy. "By providing investors with access to a range of assets

expected

to

perform well

under

varying economic

scenarios,

we're

proud

to

offer

a

potential

solution that aligns with our broader mission of promoting financial inclusion and resilience."

USAF was launched with the support of the Goldman

Sachs

ETF Accelerator, a digital platform that enables Goldman Sachs' clients to quickly and efficiently launch, list, and manage ETFs.

About

Atlas

Capital Team

Atlas Capital Team is a forward-looking fintech company that combines visionary economic analysis with cutting-edge investment strategies. With its mission to empower investors in building resilient portfolios suited

for

the

challenges

of

the

modern world,

Atlas

offers strategies

designed

to

capture

growth, manage risk, and adapt to ever-changing market conditions. Led by a seasoned team of financial experts, Atlas stands as a trusted partner for investors, advisors, and financial professionals seeking intelligence-driven investment solutions.

For

more

information,

please

visit

atlascap

About

Goldman

Sachs

ETF

Accelerator

Goldman

Sachs

ETF

Accelerator

is

a

first-to-market

institutional

outsourced

solution that

enables

clients to quickly and efficiently launch, list, and manage their ETFs. Services are provided across fund launch and integration into the ETF ecosystem, along with portfolio implementation and capital markets solutions. To learn more about Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, visit: .

DISCLOSURES

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Atlas America Fund before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (855) 511-0520 or visiting . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) involve risks, including the possible loss of principal.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Price movements in gold may fluctuate quickly and dramatically, have a historically low correlation with the returns of the stock and bond markets, and may not correlate to price movements in other asset classes. The values of municipal securities held by the Fund may be adversely affected by local political and economic conditions and developments. The Fund may make significant investments in a particular segment of the municipal bond market or in the debt of issuers located in the same state or territory. A derivative instrument often has risks similar to its underlying instrument and may have additional risks, including imperfect correlation between the value of the derivative and the underlying instrument, risks of default by the counterparty to certain derivative transactions, magnification of losses incurred due to changes in the market value of the securities, instruments, indices or interest rates to which the derivative relates, and risks that the derivative instruments may not be liquid.

Investments in government bonds, including sovereign bonds and quasi-sovereign bonds, involve special risks not present

in corporate bonds. The small and mid-capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic events than larger, more established companies, and may underperform other segments of the market or the equity market as a whole. The Fund is non- diversified, which means that it may invest in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified Fund. Liquidity risk exists when particular investments are or become difficult or impossible to purchase or sell. The performance of a fund that is less diversified across countries or geographic regions will be closely tied to market, currency, economic, political, environmental, or regulatory conditions and developments in the country or region in which the fund invests and may be more volatile than the performance of a more geographically-diversified fund. The Fund's investments in Private Funds require it to bear a pro rata share of the vehicles' expenses, including management and performance fees.

By investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund is indirectly exposed to the risks associated with the Subsidiary's investments. Because the Fund may invest significantly in real estate related investments, such as through REITs, private real estate investment funds, and directly in real estate, its portfolio will be significantly impacted by the performance of the real estate market and may experience more volatility and be exposed to greater risk than a fund that does not hold real-estate related investments. The Fund's investments in Private Funds require it to bear a pro rata share of the vehicles' expenses, including management and performance fees. Private Funds are not publicly traded. Accordingly, the Adviser may consider information provided by the institutional manager to determine the estimated value of the Fund's investment therein.

ETFs

are

subject

to

additional

risks

that

do

not

apply

to

conventional

mutual

funds,

including the

risks

that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The

Atlas

America Fund

is

distributed

by

Foreside

Fund

Services,

LLC.

