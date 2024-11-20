Nouriel Roubini And Atlas Capital Team Launch The Atlas America Fund On US Nasdaq (Ticker: USAF)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
An
actively-managed
real
assets
fund
seeks
to
navigate
growth
and
inflation risks
NEW
YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - World
renown economist
Nouriel
Roubini and
Atlas
Capital
Team
Inc, a pioneer in modern investment solutions, are proud to announce the launch of its inaugural exchange- traded fund on the Nasdaq, the
Atlas America Fund (Ticker: USAF). The launch marks
Roubini's
first entry into the $13 trillion global ETF market1.
The Atlas project was born out of discussions since 2017 with leading Washington think tanks, policymakers and academics in an effort to create a more stable, asset-backed US treasury alternative. The Atlas America Fund was built with a shared vision of creating a more resilient financial instrument for American investors, designed to support a secure economic environment, through offering inflation-hedged benefits and addressing critical needs in today's treasury market.
Blending intelligence from policy makers and economic experts, the USAF ETF offers exposure to a strategic blend of real assets for both institutional and retail investors across the United States. In doing so, it is purpose-built to manage growth and aims to enhance treasury stability whilst seeking to safeguard against inflationary pressures in the current economic landscape.
The Atlas America Fund is designed to provide diversified, resilient asset exposure by combining US Treasury bonds, gold, REITs, and food commodities. This actively managed ETF is carefully structured to adapt to the complex economic cycles anticipated in the coming years, offering investors a robust alternative to the traditional 60/40 portfolio that aims to serve as a core holding capable of withstanding market shifts. By regularly adjusting allocations based on growth and inflation trends, the USAF ETF
seeks to provide both a balanced and flexible option to achieve long-term, risk-adjusted returns.
Commenting on the launch, Reza Bundy, CEO and Founder of Atlas Capital Team said, "The biggest challenges for investors remain access to liquidity and resilient, risk-weighted return on capital. Our goal with USAF is to offer investors a transparent way to access a diversified portfolio that responds to both growth opportunities and inflationary pressures. The launch of USAF represents our commitment to making real asset investments more accessible to a broader audience of investors, allowing them an opportunity to build resilient portfolios aligned with sustainable, long-term growth potential."
Chief
Economist
and
Co-Founder
of
Atlas
Capital Team,
Dr.
Nouriel Roubini, known for his extensive policy experience, adds his expertise to USAF's strategy. "As the economic environment becomes increasingly volatile, I believe real assets can provide a resilient solution for preserving value," said Dr. Roubini. "USAF is built to navigate these fluctuations, and with a proactive approach to risk management and growth, it offers investors an effective tool for adapting to the evolving macroeconomic landscape."
The
Atlas
America Fund's
active
management
approach
focuses
on
maintaining
optimal exposure
to
asset classes that have demonstrated resilience in shifting market conditions.
"USAF
represents
an
innovative
step
forward
in
delivering
real
asset
strategies
that
meet
today's demands for both security and growth potential," added Bundy. "By providing investors with access to a range of assets
expected
to
perform well
under
varying economic
scenarios,
we're
proud
to
offer
a
potential
solution that aligns with our broader mission of promoting financial inclusion and resilience."
USAF was launched with the support of the Goldman
Sachs
ETF Accelerator, a digital platform that enables Goldman Sachs' clients to quickly and efficiently launch, list, and manage ETFs.
1
JP
Morgan
ETF
Guide,
October
2024
Notes
to
Editors
For
further information
and
all
press
enquiries please
contact:
[email protected]
About
Atlas
Capital Team
Atlas Capital Team is a forward-looking fintech company that combines visionary economic analysis with cutting-edge investment strategies. With its mission to empower investors in building resilient portfolios suited
for
the
challenges
of
the
modern world,
Atlas
offers strategies
designed
to
capture
growth, manage risk, and adapt to ever-changing market conditions. Led by a seasoned team of financial experts, Atlas stands as a trusted partner for investors, advisors, and financial professionals seeking intelligence-driven investment solutions.
For
more
information,
please
visit
atlascap
About
Goldman
Sachs
ETF
Accelerator
Goldman
Sachs
ETF
Accelerator
is
a
first-to-market
institutional
outsourced
solution that
enables
clients to quickly and efficiently launch, list, and manage their ETFs. Services are provided across fund launch and integration into the ETF ecosystem, along with portfolio implementation and capital markets solutions. To learn more about Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, visit: .
DISCLOSURES
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Atlas America Fund before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (855) 511-0520 or visiting . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) involve risks, including the possible loss of principal.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Price movements in gold may fluctuate quickly and dramatically, have a historically low correlation with the returns of the stock and bond markets, and may not correlate to price movements in other asset classes. The values of municipal securities held by the Fund may be adversely affected by local political and economic conditions and developments. The Fund may make significant investments in a particular segment of the municipal bond market or in the debt of issuers located in the same state or territory. A derivative instrument often has risks similar to its underlying instrument and may have additional risks, including imperfect correlation between the value of the derivative and the underlying instrument, risks of default by the counterparty to certain derivative transactions, magnification of losses incurred due to changes in the market value of the securities, instruments, indices or interest rates to which the derivative relates, and risks that the derivative instruments may not be liquid.
Investments in government bonds, including sovereign bonds and quasi-sovereign bonds, involve special risks not present
in corporate bonds. The small and mid-capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic events than larger, more established companies, and may underperform other segments of the market or the equity market as a whole. The Fund is non- diversified, which means that it may invest in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified Fund. Liquidity risk exists when particular investments are or become difficult or impossible to purchase or sell. The performance of a fund that is less diversified across countries or geographic regions will be closely tied to market, currency, economic, political, environmental, or regulatory conditions and developments in the country or region in which the fund invests and may be more volatile than the performance of a more geographically-diversified fund. The Fund's investments in Private Funds require it to bear a pro rata share of the vehicles' expenses, including management and performance fees.
By investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund is indirectly exposed to the risks associated with the Subsidiary's investments. Because the Fund may invest significantly in real estate related investments, such as through REITs, private real estate investment funds, and directly in real estate, its portfolio will be significantly impacted by the performance of the real estate market and may experience more volatility and be exposed to greater risk than a fund that does not hold real-estate related investments. The Fund's investments in Private Funds require it to bear a pro rata share of the vehicles' expenses, including management and performance fees. Private Funds are not publicly traded. Accordingly, the Adviser may consider information provided by the institutional manager to determine the estimated value of the Fund's investment therein.
ETFs
are
subject
to
additional
risks
that
do
not
apply
to
conventional
mutual
funds,
including the
risks
that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The
Atlas
America Fund
is
distributed
by
Foreside
Fund
Services,
LLC.
SOURCE Atlas Capital Team Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN20112024003732001241ID1108906973