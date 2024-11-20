UAE, Jordan Discuss Cooperation, Demonstrate Solidarity With Palestine, Lebanon -- WAM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with the visiting Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the official news agency WAM said.

The two leaders discussed their fraternal relations and cooperation, particularly in development areas and other fields aimed at enhancing the comprehensive economic partnership between the two nations at all levels.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both leaders underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and providing humanitarian support to those affected. They reiterated the UAE and Jordanآ's steadfast position in supporting Lebanonآ's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The leaders emphasised the need to prevent conflict in the Middle East from escalating further, as it poses a threat to the regionآ's security and stability. They also stressed the importance of establishing a clear path towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution that guarantees security and stability for all.

Additionally, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining fraternal consultations on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of the challenges the region is currently facing.

Earlier today, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein arrived in the UAE, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

Accompanying King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during his visit were Prime Minister Dr Jaafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, and several senior officials. (end)

