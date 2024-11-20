Macron applauds Biden’s alleged Ukraine missile move

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has expressed support for U.S. President Joe Biden’s reported decision to allow Ukraine to use American-made long-range weapons for on Russian territory. The Biden administration is said to have lifted its ban on Ukraine deploying ATACMS missiles to strike targets deep within Russia, specifically in the Kursk Region, where Ukrainian forces have been active since early August.



While the White House has yet to officially comment, Brian A. Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, confirmed the move, stating that these weapons would enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and potentially push Russia to negotiate peace.



Macron praised Biden's decision, noting that the U.S. shift followed Russia’s escalatory actions, particularly after reports of North Korean troops being involved in the conflict. He stated that Russia's decisions led to the U.S. reversal on the issue.



The Pentagon confirmed that around 11,000 North Korean soldiers were likely present in Russia's Kursk region, although there is no evidence they are directly engaging with Ukrainian forces. Neither Russia nor North Korea have confirmed the presence of these troops.



Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot mentioned that France is considering following the U.S. lead, especially after Macron indicated in May that France might allow Ukraine to use its SCALP missiles against Russian targets if necessary.



The Kremlin criticized the U.S. decision, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling it a dangerous escalation and warning that it could lead to further involvement of NATO in the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously warned that any such strikes using U.S. weapons could be seen as direct NATO involvement, prompting Russia to seek asymmetrical responses, such as arming adversaries like North Korea.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906114