Kuwaiti Deputy FM Heads Preparatory Meeting For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad chaired on Wednesday a virtual preparatory meeting for the upcoming 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December first.

The 162nd meeting of the committee focused on preparing draft resolutions and recommendations for the grand summit.

During the meeting, Sheikh Jarrah reflected Kuwait's keenness on the success of the summit, which hopefully come out with resolutions boosting inter-Gulf cooperation.

The summit is also a chance to look into past achievements and build on them, he added.

The Kuwaiti official also commended the Qatari previous presidency of the preparatory committee and expressed gratitude to the GCC Secretariat for its continuous support and cooperation. (end)

