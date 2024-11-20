(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The seismic protection device is advancing rapidly, integrating technologies like friction pendulum bearings and viscous dampers. These innovations enhance structural resilience, absorb seismic energy, and are transforming disaster risk management in urban and industrial projects. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seismic protection device market has emerged as a cornerstone in safeguarding critical structures in earthquake-prone regions. Estimated at USD 3,161 million in 2024 , the market is poised to reach USD 4,635.2 million by 2034 , growing at a steady CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This growth reflects a global commitment to disaster preparedness, ensuring the safety of urban infrastructure and reducing economic losses from seismic events. As urban populations swell and high-rise buildings dominate city skylines, the integration of seismic protection devices into construction projects has become essential. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are mandating strict safety protocols, further fueling demand for innovative solutions like base isolators, dampers, and energy - absorbing devices. These technologies not only enhance structural resilience but also reduce the long-term costs associated with earthquake damage. Seismic protection devices are now being connected with structural health monitoring systems to offer real-time information about the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure. These technologies assist users in detecting deterioration early, doing predictive maintenance, and improving structural safety and reliability. Innovative Trends in Seismic Protection Devices The seismic protection device market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements, transforming traditional infrastructure into resilient structures capable of withstanding intense seismic activities. Products such as friction pendulum bearings and viscous dampers are becoming standard components in urban and industrial projects. Their ability to absorb seismic energy and preserve structural integrity is revolutionizing disaster risk management. Additionally, smart materials and IoT-enabled seismic devices are gaining traction, offering real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. These innovations empower stakeholders to assess risks accurately and implement timely measures, ensuring optimal protection for both life and property. Browse Full Report Here:

Key Takeaways

Global market size expected to grow from USD 3,161 million in 2024 to USD 4,635.2 million in 2034 .

CAGR (2024-2034): 3.9%

Technological advancements, regulatory mandates, and urbanization are driving growth. North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are key regions fueling market expansion. Market Drivers and Growth Factors The global growth of the seismic protection device market is propelled by several factors: 1. Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion: With more than half of the world's population residing in urban areas, the construction of earthquake-resilient buildings and bridges has become imperative. Seismic protection devices are now integral to urban planning and design. 2. Stringent Regulatory Frameworks: Governments worldwide are enforcing strict building codes to mitigate the impact of seismic events, creating a fertile ground for the adoption of advanced seismic technologies. 3. Increased Awareness of Disaster Management: Both public and private sectors are investing heavily in seismic protection solutions to minimize human and economic losses during earthquakes. Technological Innovation: Continuous R&D in materials and design has led to the development of cost-effective and high-performance seismic devices, expanding their accessibility across regions.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 United Kingdom 3.6% Germany 3.1% United States 3.1% France 2.7% China 2.4%

"Seismic protection devices are no longer optional; they are a necessity. Their integration into modern infrastructure reflects the global commitment to disaster preparedness and risk mitigation. The next decade will witness increased adoption of smart and AI-powered seismic solutions, transforming how we approach infrastructure safety," opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Key Players in the Seismic Protection Device Market

Prominent market players are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to maintain a competitive edge. Key industry leaders include:



THK CO., LTD

SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd.

OILES CORPORATION

Kawakin Core-Tech Co., LTD

Bridgestone

Tozen Corporation

Taylor Devices Inc

GERB Schwingungsisolierungen GmbH & Co. KG , Inc.

Earthquake Protection Systems (EPS)

Fip Industriale SpA

Maurer SE

Mageba

Freyssinet Damptech

Regional Insights

The seismic protection device market exhibits dynamic growth patterns across regions:

1. North America:

Leading the market due to stringent building codes and extensive infrastructure modernization programs.

2. Latin America:

Witnessing growth due to increasing urbanization in seismically active zones.

3. Western and Eastern Europe:

Investments in seismic retrofitting of historical structures drive the adoption of protection devices.

4. Asia-Pacific (East Asia and South Asia):

Rapid urban development in countries like Japan, China, and India positions this region as a key growth area for the market.

5. Middle East and Africa:

Adoption is growing, supported by international collaborations and infrastructure development initiatives.

Other Publication -

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Product type is segmented into dampers, seismic joints, and isolators.

By Application:

Residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial are the applications.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Translation

Le marché des dispositifs de protection sismique est devenu une pierre angulaire de la protection des structures critiques dans les régions sujettes aux tremblements de terre. Estimé à 3 161 millions USD en 2024 , le marché devrait atteindre 4 635,2 millions USD d'ici 2034 , avec un TCAC stable de 3,9 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cette croissance reflète un engagement mondial en faveur de la préparation aux catastrophes, de la garantie de la sécurité des infrastructures urbaines et de la réduction des pertes économiques dues aux événements sismiques.

Alors que la population urbaine s'accroît et que les immeubles de grande hauteur dominent le paysage urbain, l'intégration de dispositifs de protection sismique dans les projets de construction est devenue essentielle. Les gouvernements et les organismes de réglementation du monde entier imposent des protocoles de sécurité stricts, ce qui alimente encore la demande de solutions innovantes telles que les isolateurs de base, les amortisseurs et les dispositifs d'absorption d'énergie . Ces technologies améliorent non seulement la résilience structurelle, mais réduisent également les coûts à long terme associés aux dommages causés par les tremblements de terre.

Les dispositifs de protection sismique sont désormais connectés aux systèmes de surveillance de l'état des structures pour fournir des informations en temps réel sur l'intégrité structurelle des bâtiments et des infrastructures. Ces technologies aident les utilisateurs à détecter précocement la détérioration, à effectuer une maintenance prédictive et à améliorer la sécurité et la fiabilité des structures.

Tendances innovantes dans les dispositifs de protection sismique

Le marché des dispositifs de protection sismique connaît une forte croissance technologique, transformant les infrastructures traditionnelles en structures résilientes capables de résister à des activités sismiques intenses. Des produits tels que les roulements à pendule à friction et les amortisseurs visqueux deviennent des composants standard dans les projets urbains et industriels. Leur capacité à absorber l'énergie sismique et à préserver l'intégrité structurelle révolutionne la gestion des risques de catastrophe.

De plus, les matériaux intelligents et les dispositifs sismiques compatibles IoT gagnent du terrain, offrant une surveillance en temps réel et des analyses prédictives. Ces innovations permettent aux parties prenantes d'évaluer les risques avec précision et de mettre en œuvre des mesures opportunes, garantissant une protection optimale des personnes et des biens.

Principaux points à retenir



La taille du marché mondial devrait passer de 3 161 millions USD en 2024 à 4 635,2 millions USD en 2034 .

TCAC (2024-2034) : 3,9 %

Les progrès technologiques, les mandats réglementaires et l'urbanisation stimulent la croissance. L'Amérique du Nord, l'Asie-Pacifique et l'Europe sont des régions clés qui alimentent l'expansion du marché.

Facteurs moteurs du marché et facteurs de croissance

La croissance mondiale du marché des dispositifs de protection sismique est propulsée par plusieurs facteurs :

plus de la moitié de la population mondiale réside dans des zones urbaines. La construction de bâtiments et de ponts résistants aux tremblements de terre est donc devenue impérative. Les dispositifs de protection sismique font désormais partie intégrante de la planification et de la conception urbaines.les gouvernements du monde entier appliquent des codes de construction stricts pour atténuer l'impact des événements sismiques, créant ainsi un terrain fertile pour l'adoption de technologies sismiques avancées.les secteurs public et privé investissent massivement dans des solutions de protection sismique pour minimiser les pertes humaines et économiques lors des tremblements de terre.

(( Les dispositifs de protection sismique ne sont plus facultatifs, ils sont une nécessité. Leur intégration dans les infrastructures modernes reflète l'engagement mondial en faveur de la préparation aux catastrophes et de l'atténuation des risques. La prochaine décennie verra l'adoption accrue de solutions sismiques intelligentes et basées sur l'IA, transformant notre approche de la sécurité des infrastructures )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux acteurs du marché des dispositifs de protection sismique

Les principaux acteurs du marché se concentrent sur l'innovation et les collaborations stratégiques pour conserver un avantage concurrentiel. Les principaux leaders du secteur sont les suivants :



THK CO., LTD

SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd.

SOCIÉTÉ D'HUILE

Kawakin Core-Tech Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone

Société Tozen

Appareils Taylor Inc.

GERB Schwingungsisolierungen GmbH & Co. KG, Inc.

Systèmes de protection contre les tremblements de terre (EPS)

Fip Industriale SpA

Maurer SE

Mageba

Freyssinet Technologie d'humidité

Aperçus régionaux

Le marché des dispositifs de protection sismique présente des modèles de croissance dynamiques dans toutes les régions :

Leader du marché grâce à des codes de construction rigoureux et à de vastes programmes de modernisation des infrastructures.Constat de croissance due à l'urbanisation croissante dans les zones sismiques actives.les investissements dans la modernisation parasismique des structures historiques favorisent l'adoption de dispositifs de protection.Le développement urbain rapide dans des pays comme le Japon, la Chine et l'Inde positionne cette région comme une zone de croissance clé pour le marché.l'adoption augmente, soutenue par des collaborations internationales et des initiatives de développement des infrastructures.

Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par type de produit :

Le type de produit est segmenté en amortisseurs, joints sismiques et isolateurs.

Par application :

Les applications sont résidentielles, d'infrastructure, commerciales et industrielles.

Par région :

L'industrie est répartie en Amérique du Nord, en Amérique latine, en Europe occidentale, en Europe de l'Est, en Asie de l'Est, en Asie du Sud, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique.

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

The global power quality equipment market sales is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR throughout the assessment period, reaching USD 73.7 billion by 2034.

The global compact power equipment rental market growth is expected to grow at a substantial 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching around US$ 206,557.9 million by the end of 2033.

The mooring compensators market type is predicted to be valued at US$ 2439 million by 2032, with a 3.2% CAGR.

The global produced water treatment systems market forecast is expected to reach US$ 8.41 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2024 and 2034.

The global chilled beam system market type is expected to generate US$ 607.1 million in 2033, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industrial water cooling system market revenue is anticipated to be worth US$ 1,673.1 million in 2022, rising to US$ 2,648 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The fusing machine market sales is expected to reach US$ 886.20 million by 2034. This estimate indicates a moderate CAGR of 5.20% from 2024 to 2034.

The industrial counterweight market revenue is expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The global industrial counterweight market is expected to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2034.

The pump jack market is expected to be worth US$3.4 billion by 2024. The market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The industry's share is predicted to reach US$ 6 billion by 2034.



The metal stampings market size is expected to exceed US$ 635.8 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube