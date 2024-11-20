Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size Expected To Targets $23.3 Billion, At A 4.5% CAGR By 2030 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Type (Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), Communications Intelligence (COMINT)), By Application (Airborne, Ground, Naval, Space, Cyber): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market generated $15.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Signal intelligence is the process of gathering information from a given target by collecting and analyzing electronic signals and communications. It functions by gathering intelligence through the use of signals. These signals could be transmitted between people or generated by electronic signals that are not directly used in the communication sector. It gives an organisation or individual information to help them make decisions and possibly gain a strategic advantage.The electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment contributed to the largest share in 2021Based on type, the electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global signals intelligence market. This is attributed to the utilization of ELINT to gather information regarding radars and operational methods of enemy and ensure national safety and border security. However, the communications intelligence (COMINT) segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence in electronic warfare, machine learning, and 5G by military departments across the world.The airborne segment accounted for the highest share in 2021Based on application, the airborne segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global signals intelligence industry. This is attributed to adoption of signal intelligence systems to achieve universal situational awareness, air-force management, and extensive collaborative mission planning. However, the cyber segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in number of cyber-attacks globally.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsNorth America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global signals intelligence market , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to heavy investments in the defense sector in countries including the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in security & border threats from neighboring countries, technological advancements, and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading Market PlayersBAE SystemsThales GroupNorthrop Grumman CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon CompanyElbit Systems Ltd.General Dynamics CorporationRheinmetall AGMercury Systems Inc.Harris CorporationThe report focuses on the global signals intelligence market forecast and the major products & applications, where signal intelligence (SIGINT) is deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for signal intelligence (SIGINT) in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.Similar Reports:- Gesture Recognition Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Augmented Reality Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Device Type, by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- B2B Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Enterprise Size, Solution and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.