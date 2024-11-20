11Th Gulf Quality Conference Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted a press yesterday, to announce the launch of the 11th edition of the Gulf Quality Conference, organised by the Gulf Consultant and Quality Centre in cooperation with the Chamber.

The event will take place today, November 20, at Sharq Hotel.

The press conference was attended by QC Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori and the President of the Gulf Consultant and Quality Centre, Mohamed bin Saleh Al Kuwari.

In his remarks, Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori emphasised that Qatar Chamber is always committed to supporting conferences that enhance economic development, indicating that the conference serves as a vital platform for the exchange of experiences and knowledge among various sectors and specialists, not only within Gulf countries but also globally.

He noted that the conference focuses on the topic of quality, which has become a pressing necessity in a rapidly evolving world, particularly given the increasing economic challenges and accelerating global demands.

He highlighted that quality is the cornerstone for the success and sustainability of companies, while innovation acts as the driving force for achieving excellence and sustainable growth.

Al Mansori affirmed that the private sector's adherence to quality and sustainability standards is a key pillar for achieving sustainable economic development and fostering innovation across various sectors.

He also stated that the conference offers a valuable opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of adopting quality standards in all aspects of business, not only to boost efficiency and productivity but also to ensure business continuity and competitiveness.

For his part, the President of the Gulf Consultant and Quality Centre, Mohamed bin Saleh Al Kuwari, thanked the Chamber for cooperation with the Centre in organising the event, which is held under the theme 'Quality and Innovation' and coincides with World Quality Day.