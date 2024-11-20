Introducing Soul Bandit Pickleball: Just In Time For Gift Giving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soul Bandit Pickleball is a pirate-themed pickleball gear brand offering fun, high-quality apparel and accessories for players of all levels.

Pickleball Meets Pirate Swagger with Soul Bandit Pickleball's New Play Like a PirateTM Collection of Fun & Functional Apparel & Accessories

- Chris BonnoIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soul Bandit Pickleball (SBP) a bold, pirate-themed brand announced its launch today offering high-quality, functional, and fun products for all players. With the tagline Play Like a PirateTM, SBP combines the excitement of the game with a swashbuckling twist that celebrates the inclusive and social spirit of the sport.SBP's journey began during a casual pickleball game on the court. Co-Founder Chris Bonno recalls,“Two pickleballs rolled into a fence at the same time, and we both shouted, 'That's my lucky ball!' That moment inspired our first product: The Pickleball PenTM .”Designed to eliminate the common“lucky ball” mix-up, The Pickleball PenTM lets players mark their balls easily and permanently. Its harbinger clip attaches conveniently to pickleball bags or backpacks, making it both practical and fun. This unique product, which also makes an excellent stocking stuffer, became the foundation of Soul Bandit Pickleball's product line.The Play Like a PirateTM Collection : Soul Bandit Pickleball's inaugural Play Like a PirateTM Collection offers a unique blend of performance apparel and playful designs, perfect for both court battles and casual wear. Just in time for the holiday season, the collection includes:* Performance Shirts: Made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep players cool, dry, and focused during matches.* Ultra-Soft Tees: Crafted from eco-friendly materials, these t-shirts are perfect for on or off the court.Each shirt features fun, pirate-themed designs inspired by real players, including Spin Lord, Dinking Swashbuckler, and Court Sniper for men, and Dink Diva, Volley Vixen, and Kitchen Diver for women. SBP's Skull-meets-Pickleball logo, printed on the sleeve like a tattoo.“The inspiration for these designs comes from the personalities we meet on the court,” says Bonno.“Pickleball is such a social and unique sport, and we wanted our products to reflect the camaraderie and fun that make it special.”The collection also includes stylish hats for men and women, rounding out SBP's playful and functional lineup.Soul Bandit Pickleball is committed to delivering high-quality products that balance style, comfort, and sustainability. From using soft, durable fabrics to incorporating eco-friendly materials, SBP prioritizes performance and environmental responsibility.“Pickleball is more than a sport-it's a lifestyle,” Bonno explains.“Our goal is to create products that reflect the inclusive and fun nature of the game. We also aim to incorporate more sustainable materials into our gear as we grow, so players can feel good about what they're wearing and the impact they're making.”Soul Bandit Pickleball isn't just about creating great products-it's about growing the game and giving back to the community. A portion of SBP's profits will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of America, helping provide pickleball gear to youth across the country and introducing the next generation to the sport.“Pickleball combines excitement, skill, and connection, making it a perfect activity for kids,” Bonno explains.“We want to give more young people the chance to experience the joy of this game and the friendships it creates.”This initiative reflects SBP's dedication to building a brighter future for pickleball while fostering inclusivity and fun for all.To celebrate its launch, SBP is kicking things off with the Black Flag Day Sale, a pirate-inspired twist on Black Friday. Now through December 1, customers can enjoy 25% off purchases of $50 or more and free standard shipping with the promo code BLACKFLAGDAY.“This is the perfect time to grab unique gifts for the pickleball players in your life,” says Bonno.“From The Pickleball PenTM to our eco-friendly t-shirts and performance gear, there's something for everyone.”SBP's website also includes gifting features, allowing customers to add personalized gift messages or even send video gift messages with their orders. For more holiday inspiration, the brand has published a Pickleball Gift Guide titled“Unique Treasures Under $30 for Every Matey on the Court."About Soul Bandit PickleballSBP is a pirate-themed gear brand offering high-quality, fun products for players of all levels. With a mission to celebrate the joy and inclusivity of pickleball and give back to the community, SBP aims to combine performance, creativity, and sustainability in its designs. For more information, visit SoulBanditPickleball or follow @SoulBanditPickleball on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & Pinterest.

Chris Bonno

Soul Bandit Pickleball

+1 949-436-6298

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Captain Spin Lord's Epic Pickleball Spin Showdown! | Soul Bandit Pickleball 🏴‍☠️💥

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.