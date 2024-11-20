Frontgrade Gaisler Unveils GR716B, A New Standard In Space-Grade Microcontrollers

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Frontgrade Gaisler has launched its latest radiation-hardened microcontroller, the GR716B. Building on the success of the GR716A, this latest innovation is a step forward in the development of energy-efficient and adaptable microcontrollers for space applications. As missions grow in complexity and ambition, the sees a growing need for technologies that not only deliver dependable performance over long durations, but also have the capabilities to manage a multitude of tasks.

The GR716B is an all-in-one solution for supervision, monitoring, and control in satellite applications. Designed with versatility in mind, the new microcontroller adapts effortlessly to a wide range of space systems due to its comprehensive set of standard interfaces, architectural features, and integrated analogue functions.

Sandi Habinc, General Manager at Frontgrade Gaisler, remarked, "With the GR716B, we are excited to offer a solution that reflects the growing ambitions of the space industry. The GR716B engineering models are now being made available to alpha customers for integration into new missions."

The GR716B combines proven technology with innovations that address the space industry's most pressing challenges such as the need for low power consumption and efficient use of onboard resources. Frontgrade Gaisler also plans to bring the GR716B System-in-Package (SiP) solution to market, which combines the new microcontroller with non-volatile memory, thereby simplifying system design.

The development of the GR716B was made possible through support from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Core Competitiveness programme, part of the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems programme and within ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications directorate, and Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA), representing a continued commitment to advancing space-grade technologies.

Domenico Mignolo, ESA Acting Head of Technology and Products Division, said,“We are glad to support Frontgrade Gaisler through our Core Competitiveness programme. By supporting the development of versatile space-grade microcontrollers, ESA aims to bring innovation in satellite communications in order to strengthen industrial competitiveness.”

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler is a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. The company's processors are known for their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance, making them ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application.

About ESA's ARTES Core Competitiveness programme

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its Member States to conduct space programmes and activities. The Core Competitiveness programme line of ESA's Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) provides funding and multi-disciplinary expertise to enhance competitiveness in satellite communications. It supports specific activities carried out by SMEs, large industrial consortia and research organisations aimed at developing innovative products and services that strengthen Europe and Canada's position as global leaders in the satcom market. Through its two components, ARTES Advanced Technology and ARTES Competitiveness and Growth, this programme enables organisations to transform promising concepts into market-ready solutions, covering the entire development cycle.

