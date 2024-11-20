Ride Sharing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report And Segment Forecasts 2025-2030
Date
11/20/2024 4:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Players Include Uber, Lyft, Via Transportation, Zoox, Didi Chuxing, Ola Electric Mobility, Grab, Gett, Revel and BlaBlaCar
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride Sharing market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Electric Vehicle, ICE Vehicle, CNG/LPG Vehicle, Micro-mobility Vehicle), Vehicle, Business Model, Platform, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ride sharing market size is projected to reach USD 96.9 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing awareness in regular commuters regarding environmental deterioration due to vehicle emission is expected to drive the growth.
The unprecedented expansions of cities and towns and the inherent traffic congestion issues are anticipated to play a crucial role in driving the market for ride sharing in the forthcoming years. Growth in international trade and globalization has facilitated development of many major and minor economies all over the world. This economical and industrial growth has directly impacted the demographics and helped rapid urbanization in many countries.
The B2C business type ride sharing segment is estimated to lead the ride sharing market in 2024 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. This expanison is attributed to the introduction of ride sharing module in the existing platforms provided by established ride hailing players. The peer-to-peer ride sharing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to rising awareness among commuters and also to introduction of newer user-friendly platforms.
The corporate type of commute is estimated to lead the ride sharing market with a slight edge, however the short distance commutes segment is expected to take the lead in the market over the forecast period. The long distance commute type is also projected to register healthy growth amid growing trend of sharing personal vehicles through ride sharing platforms in North America and Europe.
North America is identified as a lucrative region for the global ride sharing market in 2024. The region is home to the two major players - Uber and Lyft - competing to gain more customer base. Asia Pacific followed North America to take the second spot in terms of market share. However, the region is expected to overtake North America over the forecast period. Didi Chuxing and OLA are the two major players in the Asian market.
Ride Sharing Market Report Highlights
Based on service, the e-hailing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market and accounted for 57.9 % in 2024 The internal Combustion Engines (ICE) vehicle segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of 57.8% in 2024 B2C business model and short distance commute is expected to lead the ride sharing market till 2030 Asia Pacific dominated the global ride-sharing market and accounted for a revenue share of 49.3% in 2024
Why should you buy this report?
Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
The leading players in the Ride Sharing market include:
Uber Technologies, Inc. Lyft, Inc. Via Transportation, Inc. Zoox, Inc. Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. Grab Gett Revel BlaBlaCar
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 90
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $42.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $96.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 13.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Ride Sharing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Ride Sharing Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Ride Sharing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Ride Sharing Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. E-hailing
4.4. Car Sharing
4.5. Car Rental
4.6. Station-based Mobility
Chapter 5. Ride Sharing Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Ride Sharing Market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Electric Vehicle
5.4. ICE Vehicle
5.5. CNG/LPG Vehicle
5.6. Micro-mobility Vehicle
Chapter 6. Ride Sharing Market: Business Model Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Ride Sharing Market: Business Model Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
6.4. Business-to-Business (B2B)
6.5. Peer-to-Peer (P2P)
Chapter 7. Ride Sharing Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Ride Sharing Market: Platform Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Web-based
7.4. App-based
7.5. Web & App Based
Chapter 8. Ride Sharing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Ride Sharing Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
Uber Technologies, Inc. Lyft, Inc. Via Transportation, Inc. Zoox, Inc. Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. Grab Gett Revel BlaBlaCar
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20112024004107003653ID1108905344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.