YFE Expands MENA Presence with SAWA Rights Management

Your Family Entertainment AG and SAWA Rights Management Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership, Expanding Fix&Foxi and RiC Channels Across MENA Region

Munich, November 20th, 2024



Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is excited to unveil a strategic new partnership with SAWA Rights Management, granting them exclusive rights to distribute the beloved Fix&Foxi Channel and, for the first time, the family-favorite RiC channel across the MENA region. This exclusive collaboration will bring YFE's celebrated programming into homes, hotels, and family-friendly venues, with SAWA Rights Management distributing both channels to telecom operators and the hospitality industry across the region. Pioneering Family Entertainment in MENA

This landmark agreement propels YFE's growth ambitions, making its globally cherished content accessible to millions more families across the Middle East and North Africa. Fix&Foxi Channel, available in English and Arabic, and RiC in English and German, are designed to delight audiences of all ages, reflecting YFE's commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality family entertainment that's both engaging and educational. Fix&Foxi: A Timeless Favorite

For generations, the Fix& Foxi has been captivating young viewers and families alike with its unique blend of animated adventures and family-focused content. Known for combining fun with learning, Fix&Foxi reaches over 130 networks worldwide and enjoys a loyal international following. Its universal appeal and educational value make it a perfect fit for MENA's telecom and hospitality sectors.

RiC: Learning by laughing - a New Addition for MENA

Marking its debut in the MENA region, RiC, a language learning chancel is set to bring diverse and engaging programming to a broad audience. With its unique mix of entertainment, lifestyle, and educational content, RiC has become a favorite for families seeking trusted programming. The channel will be available in English and German, enabling telecom operators and hospitality providers to offer premium, family-oriented content that resonates with diverse audiences. A Visionary Collaboration

“We are thrilled to collaborate with SAWA Rights, a distinguished partner in content distribution for the Middle East and globally,” said Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Your Family Entertainment AG.“SAWA's expertise and dedication to quality make them the ideal representative to bring Fix&Foxi and RiC to new audiences. Together, we're opening doors to trusted, family-friendly programming that families and children can enjoy and learn from.” YFE's Strategic Focus: A Capital Investment for Digital Transformation

This partnership is just one part of YFE's broader strategy to lead in digital transformation and harness AI-driven innovations in the entertainment industry. To fuel this growth, YFE plans a capital increase aimed at accelerating the deployment of advanced digital platforms and AI-enhanced tools. This investment will ensure YFE stays at the forefront of creating, curating, and distributing premium family entertainment worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to delivering enriching experiences for families everywhere. 'SAWA are excited to partner with YFE Network to bring Fix&Foxi and RiC channels to the MENA region. This collaboration underscores our commitment to our customers by continuously expanding our channels' portfolio, providing our customers with over 300 unique TV Channels from around the world. By securing these exclusive rights, we are not only enhancing our offerings but also setting a new standard for family and kids' entertainment in the region which aligns with our mission to continuously expand our portfolio with premium content that resonates with viewers of all ages.'– said Ali Ajouz, CEO of SAWA Rights

Management.



About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration. About Fix&Foxi TV

Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes. Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

About RiC

RiC is the English- and German language learning channel of Your Family Entertainment AG, which is specially designed to teach children and young people English in an entertaining way. With a mix of educational programs and entertaining content, RiC supports language acquisition in a playful way and is aimed at families who want to introduce their children to the English language at an early age. About SAWA Rights Management (“SAWA Entertainment”)

Based in Dubai, UAE, SAWA Rights Management is part of the SAWA ENTERTAINMENT group, a premier content distribution company offering more than 300 TV channels and thousands of hours of VOD content. SAWA specializes in delivering content across various genres, including News, Entertainment, Educational, and Sports, to broadcasters, Pay-TV platforms, IPTV/OTT networks, telecom operators, and the hospitality industry across MENA, Europe, Asia, Africa, and LATAM.

Media Contact Your Family Entertainment AG:

Laurence Robinet

Tuerkenstrasse 87

80799 Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: ...





Media Contact SAWA Rights Management:

Shaymaa Awad

E-Mail: ...

M: +971508477366







