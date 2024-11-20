Fix Flood-Damaged Infrastructure, Govt Urged

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Some residents of central Uruzgan province have demanded the reconstruction of roads, bridges and culverts that were destroyed by floods in their areas.

They say last year, heavy rains and floods caused significant damage to local infrastructure, including main roads, bridges and culverts. Many of them have yet to be rebuilt.

The residents urge the to begin the reconstruction of these projects before the winter season sets in.

Mohammad Nasim, a resident of Popalzai village, said a large bridge connecting Chora and Gizab districts and linking Daikundi province to Tirinkot, was severely damaged by flash floods last year. The bridge has not been rebuilt yet.

He added at the time, officials had promised to rebuild the bridge, but no one had followed up on it.“The winter is approaching again, but the bridge hasn't been rebuilt,” he complained.

Similarly, Baryalai, hailing from Dehrawood district, recalled the road leading to Tirinkot had been damaged at two places by last year's floods.

Nearly ten months later, the road has still not been repaired.“Obstacles on the road remain are still there,” he claimed.

Residents of the provincial capital, Tirinkot, are also facing similar problems and want the authorities to take urgent action to address the issues.

Ghulam Ismail, a resident of Khanqa area, said in addition to bridges, roads, and culverts, thousands of acres of agricultural land, harmed by floods, had not been protected so far.

Local officials acknowledge the concerns of the people and say they have shared the issues with the central government.

Maulvi Adam Jan Nomani, the director of public works, confirmed several bridges and major roads needed reconstruction.

“Our department has repeatedly requested the ministry concerned to allocate funds for the reconstruction of infrastructure projects.”

Nomani added they were still working to secure funding and initiate repairs of the damaged projects.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Rural Development and Agriculture Departments to the reconstruction of harmed culverts, bridges embankments and the protection of agricultural lands had been unsuccessful.

According to officials, last year's rains and floods caused extensive damage in the province, affecting four major bridges, 32 culverts, 51 embankments and 13,000 acres of land, mostly agricultural.

