TATA SONS AND SINGAPORE AIRLINES CELEBRATE PARTNERSHIP AT CEREMONY TO MARK MERGER OF AIR INDIA AND VISTARA

Bengaluru, India, November 19, 2024: Tata Sons (Tata) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) today celebrated the successful merger of Air India and Vistara at a symbolic ceremony held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, heralding a new era in their deep and longstanding partnership.



Marking the dawn of a new chapter for the Indian aviation industry were Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, as well as senior management and employees from Tata, SIA, Air India, and Vistara.



Consolidating the four airlines within the Air India Group to one full service and one low-cost airline is part of the ongoing, five-year Vihaan.AI transformation programme. This creates an Air India Group with a significant presence across all key segments of the Indian market - domestic, international, full-service, and low-cost operations. This will help to enhance the Group’s operational capabilities, expand its customer base, and gradually elevate service standards, product excellence, and the customer experience.



Post-merger, the Air India Group operates a combined fleet of 300 aircraft covering 55 domestic and 48 international destinations, with 312 routes and 8,300 flights per week. The airline will offer extended worldwide connectivity to over 800 destinations through more than 75 codeshare and interline partners. The collective staff strength stands at over 30,000.



Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “It has been a little over two and a half years since the homecoming of Air India to the Tata Group. This week’s merger between Air India and Vistara is an important milestone in our commitment to transform Air India into a world-class global airline. Singapore Airlines continues to be our strategic partner in our aviation journey and we welcome them to Air India.”



Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “This merger marks a pivotal moment for Indian aviation. Working with our valued, long-standing partner Tata Sons, the SIA Group will support the ongoing transformation of the enlarged Air India Group, offering our stewardship and expertise where possible. We are focused on helping to restore Air India to its leading position in the Indian aviation market, and creating an airline Group that everyone in India can be proud of.



“For the SIA Group, the completion of the merger reinforces our long-standing direct participation in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. Singapore Airlines is committed to deepening our commercial collaboration with Air India, and finding ways to provide greater value and enhanced options to our customers on flights between India and Singapore, and beyond.”









