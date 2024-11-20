(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA)

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree to appoint members of the Monetary Council which was chaired by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

1962 -- Kuwait Society of Engineers was established, the first non-governmental organization to be founded following independence of State of Kuwait. Society's objectives was to contribute to industrial and urban development as well as protecting rights and professional interests of engineers.

1968 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree over Kuwait's membership in the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

1968 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law banning eating in public during the month of Ramadhan. Any person who violated the law would be fined up to 100 Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) and jailed for a month maximum, or by one of those penalties.

1993 -- Around 600 Iraqis broke into the State of Kuwait borders, tossing stones at UN peacekeepers and Kuwaiti forces, injuring a Kuwaiti policeman.

2008 -- Kuwait national team won the Arab Skeet Teams championship, held in Doha, Qatar.

2023 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced that Dr. Fotouh Al-Raqum, KISR Efficiency Technologies Program Manager, received "Distinguished Service" award from the US Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), in recognition of her scientific and research contributions in the field of energy efficiency. (end) bs