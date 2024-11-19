G20: Leaders Cite Concerns Over Gaza And Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The G20 Leaders' Declaration cites“concern” over the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, two states directly impacted by conflicts in the Middle East.“While expressing our deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon, we emphasize the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians,” reads the document signed by all parties at the G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday.

Lula and South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa: African country is next to preside over G20

The document also mentions the creation of two sovereign states: Israel and Palestine.“Affirming the Palestinian right to self-determination, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.” The leaders assert that they are united in support of a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to allow citizens to return safely to their homes.

The document also reaffirms the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, points out that political will is needed in order to fight hunger, condemns terrorism, and pledges to advance the goal of a world free from nuclear weapons. In the declaration as well as during meetings held this Tuesday (19), the G20 also highlighted environmental challenges.

Lula mentions COP29 at G20

In his address at the 3rd Session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remarked that negotiators from member countries are now attending the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, where discussions are ongoing on funding to address global warming.

“These trillions exist but are being wasted on armaments while the planet is in agony. We cannot postpone the job of Baku out to Belém. COP30 will be our last chance to avoid an irreversible disruption in our climate system,” said Lula regarding the next COP edition, set to take place in the capital of Pará, Brazil in 2025.

This Tuesday, Lula passed on the presidency of the G20 to Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, which will host the 2025 G20 Summit.

