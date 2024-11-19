Immersive Candlelight Holiday Concert ILLUMINATION Returns To Lancaster's Prima Theatre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cast of 2023's ILLUMINATION concert. Photo credit: Prima Theatre.

Prima Theatre's annual holiday experience, ILLUMINATION, an immersive candlelight concert, is pleased to announce its return November 22-December 22, 2024

- Mitch NugentLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prima Theatre 's annual elevated holiday experience, ILLUMINATION, an immersive candlelight holiday concert, is pleased to announce its return to Lancaster for 2024. The musical event, which is quickly becoming a holiday tradition across the greater Delaware Valley, will play a limited engagement, November 22-December 22, 2024, at 941 Wheatland Ave, Lancaster, PA.“Whether you are 5 or 105, our ILLUMINATION concert is an inspiring event for everyone looking for a premiere holiday experience,” said Mitch Nugent, Founding Executive Producer of Prima Theatre.“We encourage you to bring your loved ones to enjoy this professional, enchanting show in Lancaster City's charming West Side. With free parking and easy accessibility to the city's incredible culinary establishments, a trip to Prima Theatre's ILLUMINATION is a perfect family outing.”ILLUMINATION is an immersive candlelight concert that puts audience members right in the middle of the magic. As soon as guests walk in the theater, they will bask in the radiant ambiance of candlelight in the 360-degree arena playing area. Encircled by seating on all sides, a grand piano will command the center stage, complemented by a talented ensemble of musicians and vocalists. There will be new twists on familiar carols and songs presented throughout the 80 minute experience.Ticketing InformationTickets start at $54 and are available at primatheatre.All-Inclusive ExperienceSpecial all-inclusive seating, which includes an exclusive view from a cabaret table, a specialty cocktail, and signature sweet treat delivered to the table before the show, is also available. Guests must be 21 or older to access these distinctive seats, situated on the raised stage and accessible solely by stairs.About Prima TheatrePrima Theatre, nestled in Lancaster City's vibrant West Side, is a premier destination for unforgettable concerts and contemporary theatre since 2010. With complimentary parking, luxurious seating, and an in-theater bar, Prima offers an immersive setting where powerhouse performances come to life just feet away. Appealing to both performing arts enthusiasts and those less familiar with live theatre, Prima's loyal patron base is decades younger than the national average for theatre-goers, indicative of the organization's ability to attract a diverse audience. Moreover, Prima's NextGen Initiative offers subsidized tickets to local youth and their families and internships that foster the next generation of culturally engaged citizens. Prima guest artists have included Tony and Grammy winners, including Stephen Schwartz, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Jason Robert Brown, Josefina Scaglione, Shoshana Bean, and Adam Pascal. Prima is proud to participate actively in Lancaster's flourishing cultural vitality. As Stroll Magazine notes, "Prima has become known to arts aficionados as Pennsylvania's finest boutique contemporary theater." More info at primatheatre.

