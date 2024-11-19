Mexican Peso Depreciates While Stock Market Attempts To Rebound

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican stock is showing signs of life after a tough stretch. Following six straight days of declines, local are rising as investors return from a long weekend.



This comeback comes after the market hit new annual lows last Friday. As of Tuesday morning, the S&P/BMV IPC index, which tracks the most actively traded in Mexico, has climbed 0.31% to reach 50,623.88 points.



The FTSE BIVA also reflects this positive trend, gaining 0.26% to settle at 1,035.09 points. Among the stocks driving this recovery are major players in the sector.



Industrias Peñoles saw a significant rise of 3.90%, reaching 316.83 pesos per share, while Grupo México increased by 2.17% to 103.640 pesos. Airport operator Asur also contributed to the gains with a 2.41% rise to 543.95 pesos.



This market movement is not happening in isolation; it is influenced by broader events, particularly Donald Trump's recent electoral victory in the United States.







The S&P/BMV IPC index has taken a hit recently, losing 3.6% over the last six sessions as investors react to potential shifts in U.S. policy.



Geopolitical tensions are another factor at play. Investors are closely watching developments in Eastern Europe, especially after Ukraine launched missile attacks against Russia with U.S. support-an action that has raised concerns about escalating conflict.

Mexican Peso is Struggling

On the currency front, the Mexican pes is struggling against the dollar this Tuesday morning. The peso has weakened as the dollar gains strength globally, reflecting uncertainty surrounding Trump's cabinet and ongoing geopolitical issues.



Currently, the exchange rate is at 20.2574 pesos per dollar, down from Monday's reference of 20.2028 pesos. This drop translates to a loss of about 0.27%. The dollar itself is trading within a range of 20.3433 to 20.1920 pesos.



Traders are particularly interested in who Trump will appoint as Treasury Secretary and how that might affect economic policies in both countries. Meanwhile, anxiety about the Russia-Ukraine conflict looms large.



In Mexico, investors are also preparing for upcoming economic data releases on GDP and inflation later this week, which could signal future interest rate changes.



Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodríguez hinted that further interest rate cuts might be on the table if inflation continues to decline. Today's market movements matter because they reflect broader economic trends and geopolitical tensions.



These factors can impact investments and financial stability in Mexico and beyond. Understanding these dynamics can help investors make informed decisions in an unpredictable environment.

