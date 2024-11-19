IAEA Chief: Verification, Monitoring In Iran Seriously Affected

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Agency's (IAEA) JCPOA-related verification and monitoring has been seriously affected by the cessation of Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday.

The situation has been exacerbated by Iran's subsequent decision to have all of the Agency's JCPOA-related surveillance and monitoring equipment removed, the agency said in a report.

The Agency has lost continuity of knowledge in relation to the production and current inventory of centrifuges, rotors and bellows, heavy water and UOC, which it will not be able to restore as a result of not having been able to perform JCPOA-related verification and monitoring activities for more than three and a half years, it stated.

Iran's decision to remove all of the Agency's equipment previously installed in Iran for JCPOA-related surveillance and monitoring activities has also had detrimental implications for the Agency's ability to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme.

It has also been more than three and a half years since Iran stopped provisionally applying its Additional Protocol. Therefore, throughout this period, Iran has not provided updated declarations and the Agency has not been able to conduct complementary access to any sites and other locations in Iran.

The production and accumulation of high-enriched uranium by Iran, the only non-nuclear weapon State to do so, adds to the Agency's concerns.

Continuity of consultations on the possibility of Iran not further expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent U-235, as discussed during the Director General's recent visit to Tehran, would be important, including on technical verification measures necessary for the Agency to confirm this, if implemented.

The Director General welcomes Iran's decision to consider the acceptance of the designation of four additional experienced inspectors. (end)

