Catalight's New Compass Behavioral Program Empowers Neurodivergent Teens And Young Adults

Compass Behavioral launched this month

Life Coaching Modality Focuses on Personalized Wellbeing and Executive Functioning Skills

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Further bolstering its assortment of personalized options, Catalight announces the launch of its newest behavior intervention model, Compass Behavioral – an innovative initiative offering neurodivergent teens and young adults life coaching that helps them build the essential skills they want and need to grow into adulthood.

Compass Behavioral (Compass B) was designed to address a gap in services for neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with autism, who do not have significant intellectual disabilities but still require support in developing executive functioning and social skills.

Unlike traditional therapies that may feel rigid or ill-suited to their unique needs, Compass B allows clients to set their own goals and guide their own journeys toward success.

Catalight, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has made Compass Behavioral available via its web-based training – providing behavioral health professionals around the globe the opportunity to learn the treatment and incorporate it into their practices.

"Compass B gives neurodivergent young people the tools and autonomy to chart their own path," said Vice President of Clinical Excellence Lindsey Sneed, Ph.D., who's an instructor and program co-developer.

"We believe that, when individuals are empowered to pursue goals that are important to them – in a flexible and supportive environment – they experience greater wellbeing and personal growth that lasts a lifetime."

Compass Behavioral is a person-centered coaching approach tailored to the individual needs of each client. The program offers a manual with tips and techniques to improve executive functioning, social skills and overall happiness. Clients work alongside a licensed clinician, typically meeting once a week for 3-6 months, to focus on sharpening social and professional skills. With Compass B, participants take an active role in shaping the focus of their sessions, which empowers them to pursue their own aspirations.

The program was initially released to Catalight's network of practitioners in April 2023. Since then, more than 375 participants provided feedback to help refine the treatment. With this expansion, more people will now have access to this transformative approach.

"We've seen participants gain valuable skills that extend far beyond the program," said program co-developer and Vice President of Clinical Impact Brianna Fitchett. "Beyond reaching specific targets, it's about giving individuals the tools to understand their behavior and the behaviors of others, so they can make more informed decisions in real-life situations."

Compass B helps participants develop crucial life skills for adulthood, including task initiation, self-advocacy, understanding social cues, flexible thinking, emotional awareness, social abilities, how to manage stress, and improving sleep.

“Imagine a young adult preparing for their first job interview. Unlike many neurotypical youth and young adults, most autistic young people don't have summer job or intern experience,” co-developer and Chief Clinical Officer Doreen Samelson, Ed.D. said.“Through Compass B's section about job hunting, they can work with their coach to develop specific skills to help them land that job, like effective communication and self-presentation, all while maintaining their own sense of identity and autonomy.”

The launch of Compass Behavioral marks a significant step in Catalight's commitment to providing inclusive care for neurodivergent individuals. As more practitioners outside of Catalight utilize Compass B, the ultimate goal is to reach even more individuals who will benefit from a more personalized and empowering approach to behavioral health.

"Offering different approaches like Compass B to a wider audience is what we do, and this is just the beginning," said Dr. Samelson. "By offering the tools for self-reflection, goal-setting, and self-advocacy, Compass B is helping young people with autism and other neurodivergent conditions navigate their transition into adulthood with greater confidence."

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy - all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey. The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation with more than 14,000 practitioners serving 20,000 clients and families every day.

