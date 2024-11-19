Leidos Announces $1.75 Million Gift To Drake State Community & Technical College

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., November 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) today announced a $1.75 million donation to Drake State Community & Technical College in Huntsville, Alabama, creating new opportunities for students and allowing them to gain hands-on experience with complex technical and projects. In recognition of this gift, Drake State will name its new advanced manufacturing facility the Leidos Advanced Training Complex.

“At Leidos, we believe in the transformative power of education, and we are committed to advancing opportunities for underrepresented communities,” said Leidos CEO Tom Bell.“Through this collaboration with Drake State, we are not only investing in the future leaders of our industry but also supporting an institution that has a long history of nurturing talent, innovation, and excellence in Black communities. We are proud to contribute to the continued success of Drake State and its remarkable students.”

“This generous gift from Leidos represents a powerful investment in the future of Drake State's students, faculty, and the broader community," said Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims. "The new Leidos Advanced Training Complex will offer students access to hands-on engineering, manufacturing and technology experiences that will equip them for bright futures in aerospace, technology, and advanced manufacturing. We thank Tom Bell and Leidos for their support and look forward to collaboration for years to come.”

The Leidos gift will help fund advanced manufacturing and IT programs, student apprenticeships, campus technical and infrastructure upgrades, a new scholarship endowment, and faculty development opportunities.

The donation builds on the announcement earlier this year that Drake State has become a Leidos subcontractor in support of NASA, helping provide critical IT solutions and end-user services under the Advanced Enterprise Global IT Solutions, or AEGIS, contract.

The collaboration with Drake State continues Leidos' long-standing commitment to supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and historically Black colleges and universities and other minority serving institutions.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit .

About Drake State Community & Technical College

Drake State Community and Technical College offers flexible, affordable technical and university-transfer degrees, industry certification, adult and continuing education, and customized skills training to support and enhance the North Alabama community.