PCBB Named In American Banker’S 2024 Best Banks To Work For

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a nationwide bankers' bank, has been named one of the 2024 Best Banks to Work For . PCBB was ranked No.14 out of 90 banks. This is PCBB's second time being included in the Best Banks to Work For list. The awards program identifies and honors banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.

American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. This year, 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered.

“We are incredibly proud to be featured among the Best Banks to Work For the second time,” said PCBB CEO Curt Hecker.“During my first year as CEO, we formalized our performance review process, rolled out a new annual employee engagement program, and launched a peer-to-peer nomination program to recognize employees who embody our core values. Equally important is that we also take care of our team as people.”

"The Best Banks to Work For represent institutions helping employees achieve their goals," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "These banks recognize how important it is for their staffers to be happy about the work they do and the environment in which they spend their days."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, view the full American Banker article .

About American Banker (americanbanker.com )

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

About PCBB

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve. Our robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk. For more information, visit .

