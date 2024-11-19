Reading Dark Romance: The Ambiguities Of A Fascinating Genre

Author: Magali Bigey

(MENAFN- The Conversation) A literary subgenre that emerged in the 2010s and gained widespread popularity in the 2020s, dark romance falls under the umbrella of unhealthy love stories. These novels often depict relationships that challenge moral and boundaries, raising questions about their growing appeal. What does the success of these provocative stories, frequently marked by violence and complex power dynamics, reveal about contemporary society?

Fueled by social platforms such as TikTok – particularly under the hashtag #BookTok – the meteoric rise of dark romance underscores a shift in how narratives about love and desire are consumed. The genre's ability to provoke intense emotional responses has captivated a predominantly young, female, and highly engaged audience. While controversial, these novels allow readers to explore forbidden or complex emotions within a controlled, fictional environment. How can society better understand this phenomenon, and more importantly, guide young readers toward critical engagement without dismissing their preferences?

A genre on the rise

The success of Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James in the early 2010s helped establish new romance as a dominant force in publishing, paving the way for subgenres like dark romance. Series such as 365 Days by Blanka Lipińska and Captive by Sarah Rivens have garnered millions of readers, cementing dark romance as a popular niche.

By 2023, romance accounted for 7% of the French book market, with dark romance representing a significant portion. Once relegated to the fringes, the genre is now widely available in bookstores, libraries, and even boasts its own event – the Festival New Romance in Lyon.

Central to dark romance's success is the role of online literary communities. Platforms such as TikTok amplify these novels' visibility through thousands of videos featuring recommendations, excerpts, and emotional analyses. Enthusiastic readers become influencers, driving interest and propelling titles to success – sometimes even before official publication. Viral sensations like Captive owe much of their popularity to this digital word-of-mouth model.

The allure of emotional intensity

Dark romance explores the murky areas of love and desire, often characterised by fraught power dynamics and implicit or explicit violence between protagonists. Yet, these stories typically have a positive, albeit complicated, conclusion.

Protagonists in these novels are often young women in submissive roles paired with dominant male characters. Despite frequent criticism for their portrayal of toxic relationships, these narratives resonate with readers by offering an emotional intensity unmatched by other romance subgenres.

For many, the appeal lies in the safe exploration of extreme emotions within a fictional framework. Similar to the thrill of horror movies, readers can experience fear, tension, or desire, knowing they remain in control of the story. This emotional catharsis may reflect broader societal unease, particularly among young people navigating conversations around gender equality, consent, and power dynamics in the post-#MeToo era.

Recognising excess without normalizing it

Contrary to fears that dark romance promotes violence or unhealthy relationships, many readers engage critically with these narratives. A 2024 study of high school students revealed that young readers often interpret such content through a lens of awareness, acknowledging the troubling dynamics while recognising their fictional nature.“It's good to show readers the violence of these acts so they can understand how absurd it is,” one student told Arnaud Genon, a professor at INSPÉ in Strasbourg. This sentiment underscores the idea that reading these novels can foster a critical awareness of harmful behaviours rather than normalising them.

Far from being a mere incitement to violence, dark romance can serve as a tool for introspection and emotional processing – though its impact varies significantly based on the reader's maturity and age. Concerns often arise regarding very young readers, particularly girls who may lack the emotional tools to process such content effectively. This underscores the importance of providing guidance and fostering environments where young people can discuss these narratives openly, whether with trusted individuals or within critical reading communities. Such approaches mitigate risks of superficial interpretations or unchecked immersion, especially on platforms like Wattpad , a collaborative storytelling site where moderation can be minimal.

Dark romance often serves as a form of catharsis, allowing readers to engage with powerful and conflicting emotions in a controlled and safe environment. The genre enables readers to navigate themes of control, freedom, and submission – concepts many young women grapple with amid societal pressures. Within these fictional realms, readers remain in control of the narrative, creating a boundary that separates fantasy from reality.

This exploration is particularly relevant in a society where young women are often subjected to paradoxical expectations. Dark romance provides a space to examine these tensions without real-world repercussions, making emotional engagement the cornerstone of the reader's experience.

One of the reasons dark romance maintains its popularity is its ability to offer a sense of reassurance amid the complexities of real-world relationships. The recurring theme of the heroine“healing” her abuser or gaining control over the relationship provides a redemptive arc that appeals to readers seeking resolution. While the initial depictions of violence may be troubling, the eventual mastery and closure provide a controlled space for readers to explore challenging emotions without endorsing such behaviours in real life.

In many households, the introduction to dark romance comes from familial connections, such as mothers or older sisters sharing their own discoveries. These shared experiences often lead to discussions, fostering critical thinking and reflection on the content. In more open-minded environments, such exchanges transform reading into a communal and analytical activity, steering readers away from simplistic or potentially harmful interpretations.

Toward a more nuanced approach

Rather than condemning dark romance, society should focus on guiding its readership. Demonising the genre risks alienating young readers, while fostering open dialogue encourages critical reflection.

Teenagers often engage with these stories as a form of experimentation, rather than a desire to emulate the characters or relationships depicted. Social media reactions like“Oh, Ash is so handsome; I'd love a guy like that” are frequently playful provocations rather than genuine aspirations.

As Hervé Glevarec, a CNRS sociologist specialising in contemporary cultural practices, observes:“Cultural tastes cannot be understood independently of the context in which they are expressed; they are shaped by social situations and networks of sociability.” Dark romance, in this light, becomes an emotional playground where readers can safely explore desires, frustrations, and fantasies while remaining grounded in the understanding that these stories are fictional.

The challenge lies in ensuring young readers encounter dark romance within frameworks that encourage thoughtful engagement. When supported by open discussions and critical analysis, this provocative genre can serve as a space for readers to confront complex emotions on their terms – and ultimately dominate the narrative.

This article was originally published in French