Opscura Enables Cyber Wall On Mxd Factory Floor Demonstration

The interactive demo provides an elegant solution for enhancing OT/ICS protection in with segmentation and encryption.

- Brian Brammaeier, CEO of OpscuraCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opscura , innovators of the only drop-in OT security protection platform that offers segmentation, encryption, and protection, is excited to announce its solution is now available for live demonstration at the Cyber Wall on MxD's Future Factory Floor, a collaborative space where MxD members and their partners showcase the future of manufacturing with product demonstrations in real environments.Opscura's drop-in OT Security Protection Platform not only connects and protects industrial environments, but it does so cost-effectively, with quick deployment and no costly downtime. Validated by global partners , Opscura reduces operational risk by protecting vulnerable legacy industrial assets, enriching threat visibility data, and eliminating deep-level attacker footholds.MxD, the Leading Factory Floor of Manufacturing Solutions in the USThis ongoing installation, hosted by MxD (Manufacturing x Digital), advances economic prosperity and national security by strengthening US manufacturing competitiveness through technology innovation, workforce development, and cybersecurity preparedness.With the advent of connected devices and Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing, operational technology (OT) has become an increasingly tempting target for cyberattacks. The Cyber Wall on the MxD Factory Floor raises awareness about that risk, helping manufacturers quickly identify and implement cybersecurity protection and mitigation solutions.The Future Factory Floor is a 22,000-square-foot research facility in downtown Chicago, used to test and demonstrate new technology, train the workforce on these new systems and tools, and demonstrate the need for cybersecurity in manufacturing. MxD is recognized as the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing by the Department of Defense.Opscura's Cyber Wall station demonstrates the importance of protecting OT from cyber attacks and how software and hardware can be combined to effectively secure OT/ICS environments.Experience Opscura OT Security Protection Solutions in ActionAt the MxD Cyber Wall, the Opscura OT Security Protection Platform will respond to common security threats with three demo scenarios: Allow Listing (formerly called White Listing), Network Zone Protection (Machine in the Middle Attack), and Legacy Asset Protection. These product demonstrations will showcase the scope of Opscura's comprehensive drop-in OT/ICS security solution.Brian Brammaeier, CEO of Opscura, shares his excitement for this interactive opportunity for industry leaders, "We are thrilled to demonstrate Opscura's OT security solutions at MxD's Factory Floor tour. This innovative, hands-on space allows manufacturers to see the future of their connected processes and gain insight into how they can non-disruptively secure their OT environments in our increasingly connected and dangerous world."Brammaeier continues,“This ongoing demonstration is an opportunity for industry partners to see real cyber threats play out in real environments and how quickly and easily the Opscura OT Security Protection Platform delivers segmentation, encryption, and actual protection. In short: peace of mind with no downtime.”MxD Director of Cybersecurity Michael Tanji says,“Cybersecurity, particularly as it applies to OT, is often discussed in the abstract. This is in part because of the lack of OT expertise in the broader cybersecurity space, but also because of the complexities associated with securing OT.” He continues,“MxD Partners such as Opscura understand these challenges. They make the abstract real through mechanisms like the Cyber Wall, and drive home the value that practical, capable solutions can deliver to manufacturing or industrial environments."Opscura invites interested manufacturers to visit the MxD Factory Floor to experience first-hand the innovative, drop-in OT security solutions that are designed to be quick and easy to deploy and to learn how they can improve production processes, gain insight for continuous improvement, efficiency, and security measures, and ensure business continuity.To arrange a product demo of Opscura's OT Security Protection Platform in a real environment at the MxD Cyber Wall, please contact us atAbout OpscuraOpscura is a leading provider of drop-in operational technology (OT) security, protecting and connecting industrial networks through innovative and easy-to-implement solutions. Global customers rely on Opscura's OT Security Protection platform for network segmentation, cloaking, isolation, and Zero Trust authentication, together with simplified IT-OT connectivity. With solutions that can be deployed instantly and with near-zero downtime, Opscura reduces operational risks by protecting vulnerable legacy assets and data, enhancing threat visibility, and eliminating deep-level attacker footholds.

