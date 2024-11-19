Zelensky: First A Just Peace, Then Fair Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the and laws of Ukraine do not allow for during wartime, and emphasized that the country must first achieve a just peace before holding fair elections.

The head of state made the remarks while presenting Ukraine's Internal Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We all know that the Constitution of Ukraine and the law do not permit elections during wartime, and no one in the world has demanded and does demand this from Ukraine. However, there are some people in Ukraine who may be so 'hungry' for [elections] that they want to fight within our state more than for our state. They seek political disputes in the trenches, like in film studios. This is detrimental to Ukraine. First, Ukraine needs a just peace, and then Ukrainians will hold fair elections. We must prioritize the common interest over any personal desires," he said.

Zelensky announces creation of Ministry for Unification of Ukrainians

Earlier, Zelensky emphasized the importance of complementing Ukraine's victory plan with a comprehensive strategy to ensure internal stability. This includes strengthening the front lines, bolstering the defense industry, securing the economy and financial systems, enhancing the information space, ensuring justice, improving regional governance, and other critical sectors.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, stated that presidential elections would be held immediately after the war ends. Meanwhile, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed that the next presidential elections would take place within 60 days after martial law is lifted.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the next presidential election was scheduled for March 31, 2024, but current legislation prohibits elections during martial law.

Photo: President's Office

