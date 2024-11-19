Allied Power Appoints Mike Little As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Allied Power ("Allied" or the "Company"), a full-service provider of power services and a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Mike Little as Chief Executive Officer. As part of the Company's long-term leadership succession planning process, Mr. Little succeeds Dean Sack, who has retired after over seven years with Allied Power.

In his new role, Mr. Little will lead Allied Power's core maintenance, modifications, and business for nuclear and fossil power generation clients, and will drive integration and growth strategies for engineering, projects, radiation protection, and other adjacent technical services.

"I am thrilled to step into this role and lead a world-class organization like Allied Power at such an exciting time in the power sector," said Mr. Little. "I am deeply passionate about supporting our incredible team and clients, and am committed to providing strong continuity of the high standards and expectations that have made Allied Power successful for many years. I am grateful to Dean for his leadership and contributions, and look forward to continuing to shape Allied Power's legacy with the same level of excellence and integrity that he has."

Prior to his appointment as Allied Power's CEO, Mr. Little was previously named Allied Power President in 2023. Before joining Allied Power, Mr. Little served in progressive technical and leadership positions at Dominion Engineering, Inc. ("Dominion") for over 23 years, including serving as the company's President and CEO since 2019. Under his leadership, Dominion experienced significant growth, expanding its global client base, brand presence and reputation, and market share of specialized engineering and outage services in the nuclear power sector.



"Mike is a recognized strategic leader with unmatched nuclear and power industry experience," said Mark Spender, Allied Power Board President and Partner at Bernhard Capital. "With strong tailwinds for investment in new and existing power generation infrastructure driven by increasing power demand from data centers and other offtakers, Mike is a great fit to strengthen and expand Allied Power's services while enabling power industry clients to capitalize on prevailing market conditions."

"It has been an honor to be part of Allied's growth," said Mr. Sack. "I am confident that Mike is the right leader to build on our momentum and I look forward to Allied's continued success in this next chapter."

Mr. Little holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

About Allied Power

Allied Power is a diversified, full-service provider of power plant services spanning the entire asset life cycle. The Allied Power team and leadership has vast experience in the utility industry and expertise in power generation. Utilizing this expertise, Allied Power is able to provide customers with proven, practical, and innovative approaches that maximize the efficiency and cost effectiveness of utilities without sacrificing safety or quality. Allied Power provides a full range of maintenance, modifications, construction, projects, engineering and radiation protection services for nuclear and power generation clients. To learn more at Allied Power, visit

.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately

$4.4 billion

of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit

.

