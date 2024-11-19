Erdogan, Anthony Albanese address mutual relations, international crises at G20 conference

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan encounterd Monday with Australian Premier Anthony Albanese on the margins of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, stated Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.



Throughout their meeting, Erdogan and Albanese addressed mutual ties among their nations and regional and international crises.



Erdogan stated that work to improve collaboration among both nations will continue.



The Turkish presidents further stated that Israel's genocides in Palestine as well as Lebanon pose a security threat not just for the region but also internationally and that stopping Israel and establishing permanent peace in the area will also participate in international peace.



Israel has continued with a fatal aggressive against Gaza after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October past year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an urgent cease-fire.

MENAFN19112024000045016755ID1108901397