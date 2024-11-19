Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Ranthambore On Five-Day Visit After Wayanad Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday reached Ranthambore on a five-day trip following bypolls in Wayanad.

An official said that adequate security arrangements have been made in the area in the wake of her visit.

Reportedly, Priyanka is accompanied by her mother-in-law Maureen Vadra, husband Robert Vadra, son Rehan Vadra, and daughter Niraaya Vadra. The family is staying at the Tara Hotel in Sherbagh.

Priyanka Gandhi will also stay at Sawai Madhopur for some days.

Earlier, she had also celebrated her birthday in Ranthambore.

During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Gandhi family stayed at Hotel Sherbagh as well.

Priyanka Gandhi was the Congress-led UDF candidate in Wayanad for the recently held bypolls in the constituency.

Her campaign team has set an ambitious target of winning by a margin of 5 lakh votes, which would require a voter turnout of over 80 per cent.

In the 2019 elections, when Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad, the voter turnout was 80.37 per cent, and he won with a significant margin of 4.31 lakh votes. However, in April 2024, his margin was reduced to 3.64 lakh votes with a turnout of 73.57 per cent.

Priyanka Gandhi was in the constituency campaigning for 14 days. She got a rousing welcome everywhere which sent shockwaves to both the BJP and the CPI-M camps.

“I am confident that the people of Wayanad will give me the chance to represent them. My expectations are already being fulfilled, seeing the love and support of people coming out in large numbers,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Wayanad constituency is spread over three districts - Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram and covers seven Assembly constituencies.