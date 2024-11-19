Craft Beer Market Size, Demand, Trends, Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Craft beer is a fermented alcoholic beverage produced by small, independent breweries that prioritize quality, innovation, and community engagement. Often referred to as microbrews, these beers are typically crafted with distinctive ingredients and brewing techniques that reflect the creativity and passion of the brewer. In contrast, regular beers produced by large corporate breweries often use lower-quality grains and excess water, which helps increase profitability but can compromise taste.

Craft beers, or microbrews, stand apart from mass-produced beers through various defining factors. One key distinction is the annual production limit imposed in some countries, such as the United States, where microbreweries are permitted to produce no more than 6 million barrels annually-less than 3% of the total beer market. This limit is set by the Brewers Association, a U.S. trade group, to preserve the artisanal nature of craft brewing.

Market Dynamics Rapidly health-conscious consumer behavior drives the global market

The global market is witnessing a significant shift toward low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, driven by growing health consciousness among consumers. This trend is particularly prominent in Europe, where breweries are innovating to enhance the flavors of low-alcohol beers, which have traditionally been seen as lacking in taste.

For example, there has been a notable rise in demand for beers with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 2.8% or lower, allowing consumers to enjoy the craft beer experience without the concerns associated with higher alcohol content.

This trend has led to a surge in sales of low-alcohol

craft beers , with Millennials and Gen Z playing a major role. These younger generations prioritize health and are eager to explore unique, diverse flavors, further driving the market's expansion.

Innovative offerings by the breweries create tremendous opportunities

The growing consumer demand for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic craft beers offers a valuable opportunity for breweries to expand their reach while staying true to the core principles of craft brewing. By embracing health-conscious trends and appealing to a broader audience, breweries can continue to innovate while preserving the essence of craft beer.



Athletic Brewing Company, a leader in the non-alcoholic craft beer space, introduced a range of options, including

Upside Dawn Golden Ale

and

Run Wild IPA. These brews cater to traditional beer lovers, offering rich flavors and balanced profiles without the alcohol content. Well-known brands are also entering the non-alcoholic market. For example,

Guinness 0.0

replicates the iconic stout's deep, coffee-like richness, while

Heineken 0.0

provides a similar experience to their classic lager, making both options highly popular and widely accessible.

By focusing on innovation, breweries can tap into a rapidly growing global market, enhancing craft beer's reputation for quality, creativity, and its ability to adapt to changing consumer tastes.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is spearheading the global craft beer market, driven by changing consumer preferences and a growing demand for beverages with lower alcohol content. In countries like India and China, the increasing young population is further fueling the rise in craft beer consumption.

According to the World Health Organization, India, with a population of 1.43 billion people, presents a vast market opportunity for craft beer producers.

As younger generations in countries like India seek more unique and flavorful alcoholic options, the demand for craft beer is expected to grow significantly. This shift toward artisanal and locally produced drinks aligns with evolving consumer tastes, positioning the market for substantial expansion.

Key Highlights



The global craft beer market size was valued at USD 107.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 117.47 billion in 2025 to reach USD 242.79 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product type, the global craft beer market is segmented into ale, lager, pilsner, and others. The lager segment dominates the global market.

Based on distribution, the global craft beer market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade. The on-trade segment owns the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. PottsvilleThe Boston Beer CompanyThe Gambrinus CompanyLagunitas Brewing CompanySierra Nevada Brewing Co.New Belgium Brewing CompanyDeschutesBreweryMinhas BreweryChimay Beers And CheesesOmer Vander GhinsteD.G. Yuengling& Son, Inc.Heineken N.V.The Boston Beer Company, Inc.Constellation Brands, Inc.Anheuser-Busch InBevNew Belgium Brewing Co.Bell's Brewery, Inc.Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. Recent Developments

In August 2024, Tilray Brands, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire four prominent craft breweries from Molson Coors Beverage Company. This acquisition includes Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., Revolver Brewing, and Atwater Brewery, further expanding Tilray's footprint in the craft beer market and enhancing its product portfolio.

Segmentation

By Product TypeAleLagerPilsnerOthers (Sour, Fruit, and Specialty)By Distribution ChannelOn TradeOff Trade