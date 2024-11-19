Evon Technologies Partners With Glean, For AI At Work

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Evon Technologies, a leading software development company in India, is happy to partner with Glean - the work AI which searches and finds the exact data that you are looking for in an enterprise.



Time and Energy



An enterprise has lots of internal data scattered between departments and in various forms like emails, sheets, docs, ERP, CRM, etc. Usually, there are 2 broad ways to look for information -



1. Human-to-human - Approach a resource person, like an HR representative or a developer, for the information you require.

2. Human-to-computer - Find spare time and search on your own work computer for documents, sheets, images, etc, that you are looking for.



Overall, you would have spent two vital aspects of work life on this search - your time and your energy. Glean minimizes the time used for searching info within the company. It also makes the sourcing of information more reliable, efficient and hassle-free.



Search + Bot



Glean accesses, crawls and indexes information of all tools and platforms internally used by an enterprise. It then delivers this information to the asker, in the question and answer form that LLM bot uses. The platform respects any access barriers which an enterprise puts in place to do with any information.



Here are some ways in which Glean promises to work for your enterprise:



1. Onboard new hires quickly - Search for answers to questions and browse curated collections of content.



2. Understand who's who - Quickly look up people at your company to understand who they are, what they're working on, and how they can help you.



3. Stay connected - Whether you're in the office or remote, Glean shows you what's most popular at your company.



4. Access tribal knowledge - Discover the insights your team already knows and access answers that have already been shared.



EvonTech and Glean



Evon Technologies has 17 years of experience in software product engineering. We build custom chatbots and company-specific data search solutions. Here's how we have joined hands with Glean:



1. Resellers of Glean - We will sell the Work AI Platform to our present customers and also find new customers for it.



2. Implement Glean - We will do this for customers we find for Glean, plus customers Glean gets to us for implementation purposes.



3. Support and maintenance - We will extend 24*7 support and maintenance services to the users of Glean.



As a leading software development company in India, Evon Technologies also specializes in Big Data, AR/VR, Blockchain, IoT, and game development, from initial consulting and concept design to full development. Get in touch with us at ....



Company :-Evon Technologies

User :- Sakshi Nanda

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 97199 65550

Url :-