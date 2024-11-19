Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity Opens Center To Aid Orphans In Chad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Najat charity on Tuesday inaugurated "Al-Najat complex for orphans" to aid 150 orphans in the African country.

The complex is a hub to provide educational and medical services to the orphans and render them capable to be productive, said the society director general, Mohammad Al-Ansari, in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

It contains residents, a mosque, a water well, ONE and a kitchen, he said, adding that there are also stores, training centers and teaching classes.

Kuwait advocates humanitarian diplomacy, aiding people in need throughout the world. (end)

slm













MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108901094