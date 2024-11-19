Tim Mondavi's Vision: Ushering In A New Era For Napa Valley Wines

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Exclusive Trade Masterclass with Tim Mondavi at High House

Continuum claimed the #1 spot in a blind tasting of prestigious Napa Valley wines



Continuum 2021 : A powerful and complex wine with dark fruit flavours, integrated tannins, and a long, mineral-driven finish. Despite the challenges of a severe drought, this vintage showcases a remarkable balance of power and elegance. Grown in the pristine terroir of Pritchard Hill, the wine's complex flavours of dark fruit, spice, and earth are complemented by silky tannins and a long, lingering finish.

Novicium 2021: A youthful and energetic blend with bright red fruit flavours, soft tannins, and juicy acidity. It is a perfect wine for any occasion. Novicium is a vibrant and expressive red blend, crafted from grapes sourced from Continuum Estate's high-altitude vineyards. On the palate, the wine is fresh and lively, with flavours of white peach, lime zest, and a mineral undertone. The balanced texture, with its creamy mouthfeel and bright acidity. Sentium 2022 : A vibrant and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of citrus, tropical fruit, and white flowers. The palate is crisp and clean, with a long, mineral-driven finish. Aged on the lees for nine months, Sentium develops a rich and creamy texture, balanced by bright acidity.

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - Monopole is proud to host a Trade Masterclass at High House, welcoming the legendary winemaker Tim Mondavi's visit to Singapore. With this, he is breaking away from the traditional Napa Mdoc style to craft some of the most impressive wines of the century.Tim Mondavi personally guided the tasting of five exceptional wines:andLegendary winemaker Tim Mondavi has not only carried forward his family's renowned winemaking heritage but has also carved his own legacy withIn this exclusive event, Tim sharesrevealing his journey from establishingto creating an iconic new chapter withandWith this he isbreaking away from the traditional Napa Mdoc style to create some of the most impressive wines of the century.Continuum, Tim Mondavi's flagship wine, continues to garner international acclaim, including coveted triple 100-point ratings from renowned critics. Recently, Continuum claimed the top spot in a blind tasting of prestigious Napa Valley wines held in London and attended by sommeliers, wine merchants and none other than renowned critic Jancis Robinson. Continuum outperformed legendary labels like Screaming Eagle and Dominus. This extraordinary achievement is a testament to Mondavi's meticulous approach and his unwavering commitment to quality. As family winemakers they have continued to enhance the quality of our wines, from Robert Mondavi Winery to Opus One and now at Continuum, the highest quality statement yet. Despite that acclaim, he is still surprised by some of the accolades that come his way.'I was thrilled to see Continuum in the number one spot in their blind tasting in London,' he reveals. 'Our goal as a family has always been to be recognised among the very best in the world. This tasting helps affirm that we are on the right path.'Tim continues to redefine Napa Valley's winemaking excellence through his guarded secretsomething he privately refers to as the Haute Montagne blend. This approach has been the key to unlocking the exceptional taste and distinction of his most iconic Continuum.Haute Montagne is the representation of Tim's innovative vision to move beyond the traditional Mdoc style that many producers in the Napa Valley have become familiar with and what the region has become known for.At the heart of this evolving approach, Tim's shown an increased focus on Cabernet Franc, which contributes elegance, nuance, and resilience to the blendqualities essential for crafting wines that are uncommon and stand apart from the rest of Napa Valley.'Cabernet Franc is a grape variety that I have always loved,' he notes. 'I felt its inclusion at a much higher proportion would help provide the right difference from the history of Opus One and Robert Mondavi Reserve. I find that Cabernet Franc has a higher lift and floral notes in the aromas, more silk and flesh on the entry of the wine and a refined tannin and finish that I love. I also know that it ages very well and develops a perfume and mouthfeel that I adore.'The mountain terrain of Pritchard Hill, which Tim likes to call his 'Sage Mountain Vineyard,' provides the perfect setting, with its cooler temperatures fostering complexity and balance, while also allowing the vines to withstand the effects of climate change. 'Cabernet Franc enjoys the hillside and the minerality of the volcanic soils of our Sage Mountain Vineyard in a most delightful way,' he muses.The 2021 vintage of Continuum is a prime example of this innovative approach. Despite the challenges of a very dry year, Mondavi and his team produced a wine of remarkable depth, complexity and finesse. The wine's dark fruit flavours, integrated polished tannins, and lingering finish reflect the extraordinary potential of the Pritchard Hill vineyard.In addition to Continuum, Mondavi has introduced Novicium, a vibrant and expressive blend that showcases the diversity of the estate. Novicium offers a more youthful and approachable style, with bright fruit flavours and a refreshing acidity. It is a wine that captures the essence of exploration and experimentation, reflecting the spirit of Continuum Estate.'I believe that healthy old vines make far more interesting, complex and sophisticated wines than young vines. However, you need young vines to grow to be old and wise. Novicium, as the name implies, is the novice, and the proper destination for our younger vines- the 'crown prince' of our estate,' Tim clarifies. 'They will grow up to be king one day, and in time, be ready to be Continuum.'I am happy to say that our once young vines, like me, are a little older today. I have reinterpreted the 'novice' in Novicium, as us, ever learning, and ever trying new blends, new glimpses into our terroir.'Continuum and Novicium are different from most other wines out there in that they are 100% estate grown, produced and bottled from this incredibly complex and beautiful estate. We do not buy grapes and bulk wine. We are way beyond that. At this point, now with 100 plus years of history in wine for our family, Continuum is beyond that.'Tim is also exploring the increased use of Merlot to add grace to the Haute Montagne composition, making this a dynamic evolution of Continuum's ongoing drive for a precise expression of the site.The Mondavi family's passion for winemaking extends beyond red wines. Sentium, a new Sauvignon Blanc from Mendocino County, is a testament to their commitment to crafting exceptional white wines. Grown in old-vine vineyards, Sentium offers a complex and mineral-driven profile, with notes of citrus, stone fruit, and savoury herbs.'I am more than delighted to proudly present the fourth generation of our family's new wine, Sentium,' he confirms. 'What more could my sister and I want than to have our children carry our passion for excellence in wine forward with such great style?'Tim is proud of his heritage and passionate about the importance of innovation. The Continuum Estate is one that has been built on generations of knowledge and expertise, and Tim isn't looking to disregard this wisdom but elevate it.'We would like to continue doing what we love for generations to come. I am confident that the fourth generation and hopefully the fifth will carry on the innovation and pursuit of excellence that is never ending,' he confirms. 'I look forward to their innovations and going well beyond in quality and excellence with each year that passes.'Tim's visionary approach to winemaking has elevated Napa Valley to new heights. Through his relentless pursuit of excellence, he has created wines that are not only in a class of their own but also reflective of the unique terroir of the region.By combining traditional winemaking techniques with modern innovations, he is shaping the future of Napa Valley, one bottle at a time. His dedication to quality, and innovation ensures that Continuum Estate will continue to produce world-class wines for generations to come.'My hope for all of our wine is that the people who love truly great wines include them in their cellar and enjoy them with their own family and friends in the joy of life,' he says. 'I believe that wine is the beverage of generosity meant to bring people together in health and happiness. We hope that you share our passion with your own family and friends.'Continuum, Novicium and Sentium are available at all fine F&B establishments, exclusively distributed by Monopole in Singapore. For more information aboutHashtag: #TimMondavi #ContinuumEstate #Continuum #Novicium #Sentium #NapaValley #Winemaking #NapaValleyWine #FineWine #Monopole

