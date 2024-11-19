Discover The Max&Co. Holiday Special
Date
11/19/2024 5:06:56 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This festive season, MAX&Co. is setting the trend with its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, a perfect blend of sophistication, warmth, and contemporary flair collection emphasizes staple pieces, reimagined with a minimalist yet striking aesthetic that caters to the art of mix-and-match dressing that elevate your festive wardrobe.
Structured silhouettes and soft, flowing lines define this season's look. Expect elegant cargo pants paired with supersoft striped pullovers and casually tailored three-piece wool suits that capture the essence of understated luxury. Velvet jackets and quality-driven pieces highlight material innovation.
The color palette features refined neutrals like white, gray, and camel, complemented by rich sunset-inspired hues perfect for evening wear.
Get ready to make a statement and embrace festive glamour with MAX&Co.'s FW 2024 collection - because this season, style is all about celebrating moments of joy with an elegant twist.
The collection is available in Dubai Mall and Mirdiff City Centre store now.
MENAFN19112024003092003082ID1108901069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.