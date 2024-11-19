Manipur Unrest: Govt Deploys 5,000 Extra Paramilitary Troops Amid Fresh Clashes Between Meitei And Kuki Communities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur unrest: The will send 5,000 additional paramilitary to Manipur to deal with the situation in the state amid renewed clashes between the warring Meitei and Kuki communities, according to an AFP report on November 19.

The predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mostly Christian Kuki minority community, have been involved in clashes since May 2023.

A government source told the news agency that New Delhi has“ordered 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces to go to Manipur”.

Each company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), overseen by the Union Home Ministry , has 100 troops. They are responsible for internal security, the report added.

As per a report by the Business Standard, the additional forces are likely to be deployed by the end of the week.



Last week, 16 people were killed in fresh clashes in the troubled northeastern state. Manipur has been rocked by periodic clashes for over 18 months.

10 Kuki youths involved in militant activities were killed in alleged police gunfire in Jiribam district last week, prompting the apparent reprisal killing of six Meiteis in the same district a few days later.

The government has sent thousands of troops to keep the peace in the conflict, which has killed at least 200 people since it began 18 months ago.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been subject to periodic internet shutdowns and curfews. The restrictions were re-imposed in Imphal, the state capital on November 16.



Besides the violence and deaths, the conflict has also left tens of thousands of people in the state displaced from their homes.



As per local media reports, the houses of BJP leaders were attacked by crowds demanding action.

The long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and jobs, and human rights groups have accused local leaders of playing the ethnic divisions for political gain.

(With inputs from AFP)