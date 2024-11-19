Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference And Arab Smes Summit Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the auspices of H E Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar Development in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) kicked off yesterday the Rowad Entrepreneurship and the Arab SMEs Summit 2024 under the theme“Navigating Digital Horizons”.

The 10th edition of the Rowad Conference and the 3rdArab SMEs Summit, which brought together leading entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and experts from various Arab countries, serves as a platform to exchange knowledge and discuss practices that foster entrepreneurship and sustainable development across the region.

H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, inaugurated the event at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Dr. Rola Dashti, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCWA, who delivered a keynote address, alongside H.R.H Abdul Aziz bin Talal Al-Saud, Chairman of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND).

The event also brought together Arab ministers of commerce, industry, and finance, alongside senior officials and representatives from key strategic partners and sponsors, including QNB Group, Qatar Investment Authority, and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, among other esteemed contributors whose support has been pivotal to the success of this flagship gathering.

The conference will continue its activities from 18 to 20 November.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Dashti underscored that“the Summit is more than just an event. It embodies a collective vision enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs to reach their full potential, as their success is essential for fostering resilient, dynamic, and inclusive communities and economies.”

Furthermore, she emphasised that,“In today's interconnected digital world, businesses must continuously adapt and innovate to remain competitive.

This year's theme, 'Navigating Digital Horizons,' reflects this urgent need. Every business, regardless of its size, must harness the power of technology. By uniting resources, ideas, and supportive systems, we can foster an environment where SMEs are empowered to thrive.”

The conference's first day featured a host of activities and sessions, with attendees participating in workshops and discussions that brought together over 50 experts and speakers from across the region.