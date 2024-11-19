EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron secures a EUR 65 Mio design win in rail infrastructure

Vienna, Austria, November 19 , 2024 – Kontron , a pioneering force in IoT solutions for industries, announces a landmark design win that highlights its leadership in the industry's digital transformation. Kontron is set to develop and implement a new innovative to host the interlocking system from a leading european provider of signalling and rail infrastructure. This system is crucial for authorizing train movement and ensuring optimal safety conditions are met. This landmark contract represents a pivotal moment in Kontron's journey towards technological excellence and innovation and its further commitment to the global enhancement of rail safety and operational efficiency. Advanced railway interlocking systems Kontron will deploy its high-availability mission-critical computing solutions for the new systems. These systems are integral to the Interlocking 4.0 initiative, designed to ensure safe rail operations with increased capacity and reliability. By leveraging advanced signalling technology, the system ensures strict compliance with railway signalling principles, effectively preventing collisions and unauthorized train movements. The deployment of this state-of-the-art interlocking system marks a significant advancement in rail network safety and efficiency. It embodies Kontron's vision for a future where rail transport is safer, more reliable, and offers increased capacity. This project sets new benchmarks in railway operations, showcasing Kontron's capabilities in delivering complex, mission-critical systems for the modern transportation infrastructure. "Our partnership on this project exemplifies Kontron's expertise in high-availability systems and our steadfast commitment to enhancing rail safety," said Alain Spors, CEO of Kontron France. "This design win is a crucial milestone that further cements our role as a key player in the transportation sector. We are honoured to leverage our technology and expertise towards creating a safer, more efficient rail system."

About Kontron Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

