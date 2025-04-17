Delhi Minister Sirsa Reviews Waste Reduction Work At Ghazipur Landfill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi and reviewed the progress of remediation work and assessed the current environmental and infrastructural conditions.

After assessing progress of the work, the Minister also planted a sapling at the landfill site that is proposed to be converted into a green zone after removing the mountains of garbage.

“Guided by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of CM @gupta rekha Ji, we remain committed to building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Delhi,” the Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife wrote in a message on social media platform X.

The ongoing remediation work at Ghazipur involves removing and processing the waste, including separating components like plastic, paper, and bricks, through bio-remediation processes. It is a part of the larger plan to become garbage mountain free by the end of 2026.

Last month, the Minister had visited the Bhalswa landfill in north Delhi and announced that it would be cleared and turned into a green bamboo forest by 2026.

Sirsa also announced that no new mountain of garbage would be created in future.

The Minister also accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi controlled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of intentionally burning waste in colonies and worsening Delhi's air pollution to harm the BJP government's image.

He claimed that since the BJP assumed power in Delhi, significant progress had been made in reducing pollution levels.

In a video message posted on X Sirsa remarked,“Since BJP took charge in Delhi, we have been consistently working to reduce pollution, and we have been successful. Air quality is improving, with many days being cleaner."

He further accused the AAP of resorting to extreme tactics to disrupt the city's air quality.

“It saddens me to say this, but the AAP has sunk so low that they are now gathering trash inside parks and setting it on fire. I have shared a video of this incident. This is being done with the sole intention of making the air polluted and defaming the BJP,” Sirsa claimed.