Algeria Slams French Diplomatic Moves as "Regrettable"
(MENAFN) An official from Algeria has labeled France's choice to withdraw its ambassador and expel 12 Algerian diplomats as "regrettable." The official pointed to French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau as a key factor in the worsening of bilateral relations. Sofiane Chaib, Secretary of State to Algeria’s Foreign Minister for the National Community Abroad, addressed the media on Wednesday, confirming awareness of France's actions but noted that Algeria lacks information regarding the individuals impacted by the expulsions.
The diplomatic strain intensified on Friday when France charged three Algerians, including a consular official, for their alleged role in the 2024 kidnapping of Amir Boukhras, an Algerian political opponent living in Paris and active on social media as "AmirDZ."
In retaliation, Algeria summoned French Ambassador Stephane Romatet on Saturday to express its discontent over the arrest of the consular official. The following Monday, Algeria declared 12 French diplomats "personae non gratae," demanding their exit within 48 hours, and described the arrest as a "fabricated pretext" that infringed upon diplomatic immunity.
On Tuesday, the Elysee responded by announcing the expulsion of 12 agents from the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France and recalling its ambassador, Stephane Romatet, for consultations.
In Wednesday's interview, Chaib justified Algeria's decision to expel the 12 French diplomats as "justified."
This escalating confrontation marks the most significant diplomatic divide between the two countries in years, further complicating a relationship already burdened by historical grievances and ongoing disputes, including immigration challenges and France's backing of Morocco in the Western Sahara conflict.
