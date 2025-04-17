What Arab History Tells Us About Sustainability Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Dr. Akel Ismail Kahera, Professor at QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, explores traditional Arab practices as a cultural philosophy of sustainability and ecological balance in desert environments

Doha, Qatar: As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and sustainability, many countries are turning to their roots for solutions. In the Arab world, sustainable practices have been integral to life for centuries, deeply rooted in the region's culture and history, and shaped by the necessity of surviving in harsh desert climates with limited resources.

When it comes to intersecting architecture, sustainability, and Arab culture, Dr. Akel Ismail Kahera, Professor of Islamic Architecture and Urbanism at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), explains that the concept of sustainability, as we know it today, is not new to the Arab world.

According to Dr. Kahera:“Traditional Arab architecture, including features like wind towers, thick walls, and courtyards, was designed to address the intense heat of the desert without relying on modern cooling technologies.”



Qatar's construction industry to reach QR158.05bn by 2029

Qatar Foundation, Georgetown extend partnership for another 10 years

Environment Ministry calls for urgent registration of dangerous creatures Industry leaders discuss future of esports at Qatar Esports Forum 2025

Read Also

The use of wind towers for passive cooling, he says, allowed communities to stay cool without the need for electricity-guzzling air conditioning. The thick walls provided insulation, keeping the heat out during the day and maintaining a cooler temperature inside at night. This was not just an architectural style but an environmentally conscious approach to living in harmony with the climate.

“The key words of sustainable practices are balance, resource efficiency, and community well-being,” said Dr. Kahera.“And these principles have been part of Arab culture for centuries, particularly in societies that have long had to adapt to harsh climates and limited resources.”

He highlights examples of sustainable practices from Arab history to show how communities have used their environment wisely. One example is Ghadamès,in Libya,which demonstrates how Arab communities have historically used local materials and resources to thrive.“They didn't rely on external resources, and that's one of the reasons Ghadamèshas been recognized by UNESCO,” Dr. Akel says.

Another prime example is Fez in Morocco: a place that has stood for over a thousand years. Dr. Kahera explains that:“The Medina of Fez is home to about 300,000 people, and,remarkably, no cars are allowed within the city. The city's traditional layout and design have preserved a high quality of life that is also culturally sustainable for its residents. People are so attached to the city that migration out of Fez is rare.”

When it comes to resource management, Dr. Akel points to the Aflajsystem in Oman,explaining that this sophisticated irrigation network, which dates back to the 5thCentury CE, was a critical factor in the survival of communities in Oman's dry environment.“It is a remarkable example of hydrology in practice, as it uses a combination of groundwater, springs, and surface water to irrigate agricultural lands and support local communities.”

As the Gulf region, particularly Qatar, continues to grow and modernize, Dr. Kahera stresses the importance of integrating traditional sustainable practices with modern urban planning.

Citing Msheireb Downtown Doha as an example of how traditional principles can be integrated into modern architecture, he said: “It's designed to reduce energy consumption, with solar panels on the rooftops and compact buildings that take advantage of thermal mass for cooling. The urban layout encourages walkability, creating a comfortable environment even during the hottest months.”

Another key aspect of sustainable building practices is the use of locally sourced materials. Dr. Kahera emphasizes that Msheireb Downtown Dohaused limestone from neighboring Oman for its cladding, reducing the environmental impact associated with the long-distance transportation of materials.“By using locally sourced materials, we minimize the carbon footprint and avoid the greenhouse gas emissions that come from transporting materials over long distances,” he explains.

Looking ahead, Dr. Kahera believes that traditional Arab practices can offer valuable lessons for addressing current environmental challenges. He explains that,in the past, sustainability was a matter of survival;water and energy were precious resources, and communities knew how to use them efficiently. The challenge now is how to combine this traditional knowledge with modern technology to create sustainable solutions for the future.

And he stresses importance of preserving traditional Arab practices not just as cultural heritage but also as a way of promoting sustainability.“The key to sustainability lies in understanding the balance between economic, environmental, and cultural factors,” he says.

“By preserving and integrating these traditional practices, we can create a future that is not only sustainable, but also deeply rooted in our cultural heritage.”