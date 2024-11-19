West officially opens new Dubai office with launch event

(MENAFN- Blue-C) London, UK, 18 November 2024 – Following West P&I’s recent launch event on 04 November at Attiko Dubai, which welcomed Members, brokers, Board Members and important dignitaries, the Club has officially opened its new base in the UAE and is pleased to announce the office is located in Central Park Towers in Dubai’s International Financial Centre (DIFC).



The Dubai office marks West’s seventh global base, adding to its offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, New York, Piraeus, and Singapore. West has become the first International Group (IG) Club to establish a presence in the Middle East, highlighting the increasing significance of this region in the broader maritime industry as well as the emphasis the Club places on this expanding maritime hub.



West’s presence in Dubai reflects the importance of its Members from the Middle East, Africa and India, which currently account for 14.5 percent of total entered tonnage. The Club expects this figure to grow considerably over the next decade as it consolidates its position as the leading P&I insurer in the region with the Club already reporting increased interest in this new office from both existing Members and new accounts.



Captain Gagan Dhillon has now joined West from another IG P&I Club to lead the regional office as CEO (Dubai) and is joined by Sotiris Tzintanos who is a qualified lawyer and bilingual in both English and Greek. Gagan is well known in the Middle Eastern and Greek markets and has been in the shipping industry for the past 27 years. He was in command of oil tankers as a Master Mariner before moving shoreside in 2010.



As part of wider commitment to the UAE, Dhillon and Tzintanos, will work alongside Enam Hussain who has been promoted to Head of Middle East Operations and Offshore. Enam’s role is to coordinate the operational side of the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Turkey and Africa (MITA) team to ensure alignment with the Club's overall strategy. Additionally, Enam has now established and is managing a new Offshore Team, a sector the West has a significant presence in, with a global reach across the Club.



The new office is focused on claims handling and Member relations for the UAE, Gulf region and Indian subcontinent, supported by the Club’s existing claims teams in London and Piraeus, which will continue to service this market alongside the newly formed Dubai team. Underwriting and business development will be managed and coordinated by joint Regional Heads, Nigel Burridge and Gary Henderson, from London who will work closely with Dhillon and Tzintanos in their new roles.



Tom Bowsher, Group Chief Executive Officer, West P&I, commented: “Regionalisation is a key part of our strategy, and this office has further enhanced the quality and personal touch of our services to existing Members, as well as supporting our new business development in the region across all product lines. I am delighted that Gagan and Sotiris have chosen to join the West to lead this new office and they will have my and the Management Team's full support at this exciting time for the Club.”



Captain Gagan Dhillon, CEO (Dubai) of West P&I, said: “I am delighted to have joined West to run the new office in the UAE. Dubai is an increasingly important and vibrant hub of shipping in the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent. This base and the local team, position us at the heart of a growing maritime market for owners, charterers and traders.”



This move coincides with the UAE government's efforts to establish the country as a premier international maritime hub by taking advantage of its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and investments in innovative technology. Dubai is currently ranked third, following Singapore and London, as the most desirable destination for relocating maritime headquarters with West the only International Group Club to have a presence in the region.



