Russian Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,610 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualty toll in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 19, 2024 amounted to an estimated 724,050, including 1,610 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reports Ukrinform.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,382 (+17) Russian tanks, 19,092 (+33) armored fighting vehicles, 20,632 (+46) artillery systems, 1,252 MLR systems, 999 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,111 (+38) UAVs, 2,754 (+1) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 29,548 (+120) trucks and fuel tankers, and 3,672 ( +17) units of specialized equipment.

at UNSC: int'l mechanisms to stop wars fail so new tools neede

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since day-start on Monday, November 18, as of 22:00 Kyiv time, there have been 135 combat clashes with Russian troops along the frontlines.