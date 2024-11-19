Oman's National Day Celebrated

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim; H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani; of Awqaf H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim; Minister of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai; Chairman of Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani; Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Qatar H E Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi and Their Excellencies Ministers and dignitaries cutting the cake to celebrate National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.

