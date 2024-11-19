Secretary Blinken Call With Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy
11/19/2024
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the 2022 signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) that ended the two-year war between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for Ethiopian efforts to implement the COHA. The Secretary also underscored the need for Political dialogue to address Ethiopia's other internal conflicts, and shared U.S. concern about growing violence in Amhara. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed concerns about rising tensions in the Horn of Africa.
